HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES: Not much change in the forecast as the upper-ridge remains in place across the Deep South. Our heat levels are rising as the days are very hot and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and dew points are in the low to mid 70s. The combination of hot temps and high humidity are pushing those heat index values over 105° and that is in the danger range for Central Alabama. For this reason, the Heat Advisory continues today and through at least Friday for all of Central Alabama.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO