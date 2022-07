Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch meant for “extreme sports athletes,” which will feature a bigger screen and tougher design, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The report says the sports model will feature a “nearly 2-inch display” with 7 percent more area than the one found on the current 45 mm watches and that it would be powered by a larger battery. (Note that the 45 mm — or roughly 1.77-inch — measurement is in reference to the watch’s case size, not its screen size.)

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO