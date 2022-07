This week on Athens News Matters, our panel discusses the local reaction to the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the possible effects the decision has on the November elections. Guaranteed Income - The simple yet controversial idea has fueled a new program serving Black women in an Atlanta neighborhood. Testing for HIV has never been easier, but Georgia's rate of infection is still among the highest in the nation. TeMika Grooms, an Atlanta-based artist, author, children’s book illustrator, and Founder and Program Coordinator of KidsLitATL joins the team to talk about the importance of inclusion in kid lit.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO