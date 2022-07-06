FRANK WALKER

The search for Zelma Osborn, a Codell girl, continues a mystery with the parents. S. A. Turner, a Kansas City electrician, is charged with inducing the girl to go with him under the pretense of going to Middleton, Ohio to visit the girl’s sister. Mr. Osborn says Turner came to Codell to visit in…
The Stockton Area Arts Council held a pizza party at Stockton City Hall on June 26 for everyone who volunteered their time and artistic abilities to the newest and most colorful addition to the town of Stockton. The Children’s Mural is truly a work of art and something in which everyone can take…
A MOMENT OF SILENCE was held Saturday, June 11th, at the Plainville Saddle Club Rodeo in remembrance of Richard “RJ” Schleicher who tragically lost his life in a car accident September 16th, 2021. Richard and two fellow bull riders, Jesse Hopper of Magnum, Okla., and Jate Frost of Randlett, Utah…
The Kansas Insurance Department recently made its annual distribution to local Rooks County Firefighter Relief Associations (FRAs). Pursuant to the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, $22,107.63 has been distributed among three local FRAs within Rooks County. The funds from the Kansas Firefighters…
The Rooks County Free Fair is just around the corner, so that means the Fair Office is now open in anticipation of the annual event! Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon and from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please go to HYPERLINK "http://www.rookscounttfreefair.com" www…
The Stockton Recreation Commission is holding a new member promotion during the month of July! New members who sign up for a membership anytime in July will have their registration fee waived! The offer is valid from July 1st through July 31st. Check out stocktonrec.org for more details. (Look for…
Plan now to exhibit your wheat at the Rooks County Free Fair Market Wheat Show. Exhibits must consist of a minimum of 20 pounds of combine run wheat and NO SHEAF! Entries will be accepted on Sunday, August 7th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Monday, August 8th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wheat…
The Rooks County Commissioners conducted a short business session on Tuesday, June 28th at their regular meeting before they turned their attention to working on the 2023 county budgets. The first order of business was the weekly reports with commissioners John Ruder reporting on the building in…
Body * And So They Say: Kenneth Buss: “You won’t believe it, but my wife has a tomato plant with 75 tomatoes on it, and another with 60.” Kenneth Currie: “Duane says it’s hotter than a dollar pistol—but I say it’s hotter than a two-dollar pistol.” Lester Maddy: “I always tell my company they can’t stay if they don’t work.” Mrs. Ruth Marshall (looking at the thermometer registering 100 degrees): “There goes our grass.” Frank Mitchell: “Anything I earn after six o’clock, I get to keep for myself.”
What is peace to you? And how do you get peace? We tackled that topic this week as Pastor Brian took us through just a couple of the 329 times that peace is mentioned in the Bible. The fact is, we all would like to have peace in our lives, and even though we may strive for it daily, in today’s…
The Hobart Homemakers FCE group met Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Stockton United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Susan G. opened the meeting with the Flag Salute and the FCE Mission statement. Roll Call was, “What state would you like to visit that you have never been to?” Six members answered roll…
Caitlin Lingg, O.D., of Stockton, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and as a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, an honorary scholastic fraternity for students who demonstrate exceptional…
Four students from Rooks County are among more than 3,100 students completing degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states, and 41 countries. The university awarded 2,263 bachelor’s degrees, 651 master’s degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees. Several students...
Bonnie Jean McElroy passed away on June 29, 2022 at the age of 89 in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on July 31, 1932 in Hays, Kansas to James “Jimmy” and Gladys (Lowry) McClellan. She was united in marriage to Bethel McElroy on June 2, 1951 in Palco, Kansas at the United Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with four sons: Rod, Mickie, Jim and Larry.
Body It’s time to sign up for Stockton Recreation’s 3rd Annual 3-Person Scramble Golf Tournament. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23rd with registration to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tee time is set for 9:30 a.m. with the cost $45.00 per person. Please contact the Stockton...
As of Tuesday, July 5th, the Stockton Farmers Union Elevator has recorded almost 300,000 bushels of wheat taken in with Woodston Coop having 305,000 bushels to date. The protein count has been all over the place, but should average out pretty good. The test weights have been a little low this year…
Comments / 0