How to get Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

By Joel Franey
 3 days ago

The Monster Hunter Rise Supple Piel material resource introduced in Sunbreak, the new DLC for MH Rise, is a rare crafting component integral to certain Master Rank armor pieces from various sets. Supple Piel is a spongy, elastic substance that doesn't have a clear source to obtain, but it's very easy to get - even farm - once you know how. We'll go through where to find Supple Piel's location in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak below, as well as how you can use it and farm it as productively as possible.

How to find Monster Hunter Rise Supple Piel material in Sunbreak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nlwks_0gWEBBwn00

(Image: © Capcom)

Supple Piel in MH Rise Sunbreak is found by carving Zamite, the small, quadrupedal shark-like monsters that dwell exclusively in areas 4, 7, 8, 10 and 11 of the Frost Islands. However, they can only drop Supple Piel during Master Rank (MR) quests and expeditions . If you kill them during High or Low Rank quests, they won't drop what you're looking for.

Zamite are small monsters that, unlike the creatures that drop the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Prized Pelts , do attack back when provoked, biting the player for moderate damage and prompting a strange kind of grapple that causes them to grow in size (some you encounter will be "grown" already). Either the large or small Zamite can drop the Supple Piel when carved, with a drop rate of 35%. Carve your way through a few of them and you should find what you're looking for eventually.

Farming Supple Piel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492zny_0gWEBBwn00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Supple Piel is difficult to farm beyond doing the basics, as though it's not especially rare, it's a resource that can't really be largely affected by external factors. However, for the most rapid production line possible, here's some basic advice:

  1. Equip any of the Monster Hunter Rise best weapons for pure damage output (elemental effects aren't really helpful here).
  2. Head on a Master Rank/MR Expedition to the Frost Islands.
  3. Leap onto your Palamute and ride through areas 4, 7, 8, 10 and 11, in that order.
  4. Kill and Carve every Zamite you see. They're usually paddling about in shallow water.
  5. If five minutes has elapsed, the Zamite should respawn. If not, complete the expedition from the menu and immediately start it up again.

Supple Piel uses in crafting armor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEUDs_0gWEBBwn00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Farming Supple Piel shouldn't be something you have to do often, as it's not especially valuable when sold, unlike Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Awegite , and its uses in crafting armor are very specific, an integral component for some very certain sets. You can use it to make the following (with the number following stating how many Supple Piel you'll need):

  • Barioth Vambraces X (gauntlets) - 3
  • Edel Creeper X (gauntlets) - 1
  • Edel Roots X (boots) - 2
  • Edel Visor X (helmet) - 1
  • Makluva Hood X (helmet) - 2
  • Makluva Pants X (boots) - 1

