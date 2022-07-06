First Christian Church of Plainville

Body * And So They Say: Kenneth Buss: “You won’t believe it, but my wife has a tomato plant with 75 tomatoes on it, and another with 60.” Kenneth Currie: “Duane says it’s hotter than a dollar pistol—but I say it’s hotter than a two-dollar pistol.” Lester Maddy: “I always tell my company they can’t stay if they don’t work.” Mrs. Ruth Marshall (looking at the thermometer registering 100 degrees): “There goes our grass.” Frank Mitchell: “Anything I earn after six o’clock, I get to keep for myself.”

