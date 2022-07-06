ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, KS

Kansas Klips

stocktonsentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine people charged in poaching case PRATT — Nine people have...

www.stocktonsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
stocktonsentinel.com

Political signs not allowed on highway right of way

It’s a sign of the season— political campaigning and the posting of campaign signs. The Kansas Department of Transportation reminds the public that all political campaign signs or billboards are prohibited from being placed on state right of way. By law, all right of way on state highways is…
KANSAS STATE
stocktonsentinel.com

Putting Policy Into Action Greg Doering, Kansas Farm Bureau

The biggest strength of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is its grassroots policy process that undergoes at least a year of debate before it’s enshrined in the organization’s policy book. This manual serves a blueprint for the advocacy work of state staff in the Kansas Legislature. In 2022, this member…
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy