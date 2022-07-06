ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorcyclist caught driving 69 mph over speed limit in Tuscarawas County

By Chris Anderson
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper clocked a motorcyclist speeding at a rate that would...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 4

Larry Cross
3d ago

Yeah everybody's got signs watch out for motorcycles and then they pull stuff like that. Going a 120 mile an hour is common men on 77 and 70 I don't know why the cops would be surprised

Reply
4
Benjamin Stachowiak
3d ago

That should be grounds for permanent loss of license. There is absolutely NO reason for that.

Reply(1)
4
