Motorcyclist caught driving 69 mph over speed limit in Tuscarawas County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper clocked a motorcyclist speeding at a rate that would...www.cleveland19.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper clocked a motorcyclist speeding at a rate that would...www.cleveland19.com
Yeah everybody's got signs watch out for motorcycles and then they pull stuff like that. Going a 120 mile an hour is common men on 77 and 70 I don't know why the cops would be surprised
That should be grounds for permanent loss of license. There is absolutely NO reason for that.
Comments / 4