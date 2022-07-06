Taking the plunge. Literally.

A movie theater in Oklahoma removed a controversial warning sign about Lightyear after backlash. According to KOCO 5 News, management at the Kingfisher, Oklahoma, 89'er Theater put up a sign that read "WARNING" in big letters on top, followed by, "Attention Parents: The management of this theatre discovered after booking Lightyear that there is a same-sex kissing scene within the first 30 minutes of the Pixar movie. We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact. We apologize for any inconvenience this late discovery of this scene causes.”
