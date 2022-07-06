ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father, daughter attacked in alleged anti-Asian biased crime in Portland

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Portland, Oregon, have arrested and charged a...

KOIN 6 News

1 hospitalized after SE Portland park stabbing, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested on Friday after a stabbing in a Richmond neighborhood park, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at Sewallcrest Park on SE 31st Avenue, where they found a man with serious injuries who was taken to a hospital.
Portland Tribune

Serious stabbing in Southeast Portland leads to charges

Witnesses helped identify suspect who fled Sewallcrest Park before police arrived.A suspect is facing a felony assault charge after stabbing a victim in a Southeast Portland park on Friday. Eric Randall Bell, 27, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of assault in the second degree. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 4:29 p.m. on July 8, Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park, 1800 S.E. 31st Ave., in the Richmond neighborhood. When they arrived, the officers located an adult male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officers began an investigation and learned the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect. Several witnesses remained on scene to share information with police. The suspect description was broadcasted to other units. Assisting officers located the suspect near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 32nd Avenue, where he was detained. Assault detectives responded to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-182693. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KGW

US Marshals arrest fugitive after he jumps from Clackamas hotel window

OREGON CITY, Ore. — There were some tense moments at an Clackamas hotel on Friday as officers with the U.S. Marshals Service raided the building to arrest a fugitive. Meanwhile, a Seattle group staying there for a basketball tournament got a good look at what was happening. It wasn’t...
KOIN 6 News

ODHS: Missing 16-year-old from Milwaukie believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Milwaukie on July 5 is believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Friday. Officials said Kaylee Herndon is suspected to be in the Portland metro area or Spokane, Washington. ODHS described Herndon...
KATU.com

Portlanders react to man punching 5-year-old girl, her father for being Japanese

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Japanese family's vacation turned into a traumatic memory when Portland Police said a man punched a five-year-old girl and her father Saturday on the Eastbank Esplanade. Police said the 34-year-old suspect, identified as Dylan Kesterson, apparently attacked the family Saturday afternoon for being Japanese. He...
opb.org

Data show about half of Portland police arrests are people who are unhoused

Your browser does not support the audio element. In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast “Reveal.” She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city’s unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER'S BODY RECOVERED FROM COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (July 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island.
KOIN 6 News

Pickup truck driver dies in rollover crash in Hazel Dell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.
NBC News

NBC News

