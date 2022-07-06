ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Foot Locker Features Clothing Line from BVU Graduate

stormlakeradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Buena Vista University biology major who traces his first clothing line, Nerdy, to the Estelle Siebens Science Center, recently had clothes he designed featured at a Foot Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child. “My dad took us (he and his sister) to this...

stormlakeradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

From Addict to Advocate, Chicago Woman Defeats Addiction with help from CTA and MAT treatment.

We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience, and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as medication-assisted treatment or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Taste Of Chicago, Summer Fests Slashing Fees, Offering Incentives To Lure Restaurants Struggling With Staff Shortages

CITYWIDE — Chicago’s summer festivals are seeing fewer restaurants signing up as vendors as staff shortages continue to ravage the hospitality industry. In an effort to attract more vendors, Taste of Chicago, the city’s most recognized and largest food festival, slashed fees, ended its longtime ticketing system and is offering stipends to participate in mini-fests to the neighborhoods. At Taste of Randolph, a West Loop street fest, organizers even helped vendors find staff to work the fest.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm Lake, IA
Lifestyle
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Storm Lake, IA
blockclubchicago.org

Taste of Chicago Returns To Grant Park This Weekend With Food And Free Performances From Nelly, Drive-By Truckers

DOWNTOWN — Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park’s Buckingham Fountain Plaza this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Dozens of food vendors, SummerDance classes and interactive family activities will be available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday around Buckingham Fountain plaza. There will be a beer hall, wine tent and cocktail lounge, along with free admission to live performances by artists Nelly, Local H, Girl K, Drive-By Truckers and Sadie Woods.
CHICAGO, IL
Borderless Magazine

Five Things To Do in Chicago, July 7-July 13

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursdays – 🍺 The Argyle Night Market kicks off Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Argyle Street between Sheridan Road and Kenmore. The free summer event is every Thursday through August 25th and includes live music, food, local vendors and more.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Foot Locker#Bvu Graduate#Buena Vista University
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Apparel
fox32chicago.com

Man jumps through window of CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A man jumped through a train conductor's window on the CTA Blue Line train Friday night. The incident occurred on the platform located in the 700 block of South Cicero. At about 7:36 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the CTA platform when he saw the train conductor's...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy