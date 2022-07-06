ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Flood advisory issued for Pottawattamie County

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Pottawattamie County until 8 a.m. Wednesday. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Public meeting planned for timber sale at Lake Shawtee Wildlife Area

(Riverton) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping to gauge the public perception of a planned timber sale at a Fremont County conservation area. Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison tells KMA News a public meeting will be at the Riverton Community Building on Wednesday, July 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss a planned timber sale at Lake Shawtee Wildlife Management Area, southeast of Randolph. Dollison says DNR officials will provide the details of the harvest, discuss the habitat-related motives, and answer any questions or take comments from the public. Dollison says plans call for the sale to include the trees along Honey Creek and other draws in the area. He says the conservation area is one of the best for preserving grassland wildlife, but the large trees can be detrimental -- particularly for ring-neck pheasants and northern bobwhite quail, both of which are common to the area.
RIVERTON, IA
kmaland.com

Page County approves fuel bid for 2023 fiscal year

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Secondary Roads department will get its fuel from a new vendor for the next year. Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a fuel transportation bid with Agriland, Inc. of Clarinda, including a total price of $0.17 and $0.08 per gallon of transporting no. 2 diesel -- the department's primary fuel source -- with and without additives, respectively. County Engineer J.D. King says the cost covers the transportation and delivery of the product rather than the fuel itself.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak fire department sent to local business

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials investigated reported smoke at a local business late Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters were sent to the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at 1205 North Broadway shortly before 4:20 p.m. following the sound of an explosion and a report of smoke inside the building. Store officials evacuated the business as a precaution. Fire crews arrived at the scene and reported nothing showing. And, no issues were detected after firefighters deployed the department's aerial truck to check the rooftop HVAC system. Law enforcement on the scene reported an odor of smoke and possible light haze within the structure. But, a check of the building's breakers, water heating system and cooling system found no indications of malfunctioning or failure of equipment. Fire crews remained on the scene for more than a half-hour, but turned the structure back to management, advising them to call if anything changed.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Adams County Fair underway in Corning

(Corning) -- The 2022 Adams County Fair is underway in Corning. Activities kicked off Friday with the Halter and Showmanship portion of the 4-H horse show at 10 a.m. Other festivities planned for the day include the shooting sports exhibitions at 3 p.m., the Adams County Fair Queen and Mr. and Mrs. Little coronations at 5:30 p.m., and to wrap up the night is Logan Mize with special guests Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macedonia, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Oakland, IA
City
Treynor, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
County
Pottawattamie County, IA
kmaland.com

C.R. Polkingharn, 89, lifelong resident of Marne, Iowa

Pronunciation: Pull-King-Harn (rhymes with YARN) Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 16 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:11:00 a.m. Visitation End:1:00 p.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
MARNE, IA
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska City vets building lease approved

(Nebraska City) -- With renovation of Nebraska City's venerable Veterans Memorial Building nearing completion, attention now turns to the facility's management. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a lease agreement with the Veterans Memorial Building Project's Board of Directors to oversee the building's operations. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the agreement with the project's all-volunteer board was necessary as the facility shifts from a refurbishment to a management phase.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth man killed in roll-over accident

PACIFIC JUNCTION - A 28-year-old Plattsmouth man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Mills County and another Plattsmouth man was injured. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The reports says Dane Carlson was driving a BMW on 221st Street...
PACIFIC JUNCTION, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Preparedness#Eastern Council Bluffs
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Holt County Wednesday

An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Holt County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 2:21 P.M. they arrested 23-year-old Akeydra R. Hagens on a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on an original traffic offense charge. Hagens was later booked...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Johnnie "Mic" Trauernicht

Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.
CRAIG, MO
kmaland.com

Combined approach the trend in conservation

Erosion used to be the hot topic of conservation activists, but it is just a small part of the equation. Shenandoah, Iowa, farmer Chris Teachout said overall soil health should be the focus for farmers and is a strong proponent of practices such as no-till and cover crops to achieve those goal, in an interview with the USDA.
SHENANDOAH, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released its; arrest report from June 26 to July 6. Lang, Craig, 59 of Atlantic for Public Intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held. June 28, 2022. Arrests:. Dellaca, Jennifer, 33 of...
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a big grand opening holiday weekend, a couple of features at Gene Leahy Mall are in need of repairs and are closed temporarily. The RiverFront said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that The Cascades water feature “needs a little TLC” and would re-open as soon as possible.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Dean Larimer, age 96 of Lenox, Iowa

Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the Disabled Veteran's Fund. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
LENOX, IA
KETV.com

'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy