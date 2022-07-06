ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

The Morning News: Protest Bans and Visitor Tours

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 3 days ago

In today's news: Orange County considers banning protests on...

chapelboro.com

chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Summer Fest ‘22 Canceled, Postponed to Late July

Downtown Pittsboro was scheduled to be bustling with activity last Sunday, but the return of the seventh annual Summer Fest was called off because of the threat of severe weather. Though not canceled: after Tropical Storm Colin formed off the North Carolina coast, the Pittsboro Business Association (PBA) announced Summer...
PITTSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: July 8 – July 10

Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Friday, July 8, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Hey Parents! Are you looking for a night out? Drop your kids off at Kidzu Children’s Museum from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. this Friday, July 8. With lots of fun events planned, including exploration and exhibit play, your child is sure to have a great time! Dinner will be provided from Alfredo’s Pizza Villa. Open to children ages 3-9. For more information, click here.
CARRBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Pizza Joint Named Best Pizza in North Carolina

Are you a pizza lover like me? I am obsessed with trying new pizza spots everywhere I go. Whether that is another city, another state, or another country if there is a unique pizza to try, I will! Whether you like plain ole cheese or loaded up with toppings, finding the right pizza joint can be hard work. But, don’t worry the search is always fun and tastes pretty good!
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Swepsonville River Park

Welcome back to another installment of “Alamance Awaits,” an exploration of some of the beautiful outdoor spaces offered throughout Alamance County, made possible by Alamance Parks. I’m Ali Evans, and in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County, and I’m having the best time exploring all the wonderful spaces!
SWEPSONVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Local NAACP Branch To Celebrate 75th Anniversary in October

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro branch of the NAACP will celebrate its 75th anniversary in October. The branch is planning several events during that month to commemorate its founding, and announced a tentative schedule on Tuesday. On October 8, the branch will host an Umoja (the Swahili word for “unity”) Read-In, which...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro Farmers’ Market Manager Maggie Funkhouser

Carrboro Farmers’ Market Manager Maggie Funkhouser spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, July 7th. She discussed the upcoming Tomato Day festivities at the market on Saturday, July 9th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL News

Smithfield police detective suspended, with pay

Smithfield, N.C. — Det. Ronald Johnson, a 17-year veteran of the Smithfield Police Department, was put on administrative leave on July 5. The department is conducting an internal investigation that involved Johnson, Chief R.K. Powell said in a statement. The chief did not go into detail about what prompted the investigation.
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Life sentences upheld for 2 Raleigh Bloods gang members

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A three-judge panel from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has decided to uphold the trial convictions and multiple life sentences for two Bloods gang leaders. They were convicted on charges of racketeering, drug trafficking, and gang-related murders. “These gang leaders used gun violence, intimidation,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police looking for suspect after BP station robbed

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station on Saturday morning. The robbery happened at a BP station on the 2700 block of Capital Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. Police are looking for a suspect. A description of the person was not...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 private pools you can rent near Raleigh

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Two teens arrested in Raleigh gas station shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two arrests have been made following a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue that left a man dead. Police said Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, has been charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemp, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the death of Williams.
RALEIGH, NC

