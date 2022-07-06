The Morning News: Protest Bans and Visitor Tours

Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Friday, July 8, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Hey Parents! Are you looking for a night out? Drop your kids off at Kidzu Children’s Museum from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. this Friday, July 8. With lots of fun events planned, including exploration and exhibit play, your child is sure to have a great time! Dinner will be provided from Alfredo’s Pizza Villa. Open to children ages 3-9. For more information, click here.
