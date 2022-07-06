ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Prime Video just pulled a Netflix and canceled a flagship show after one season

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago

It’s not just Netflix and Paramount Plus canceling shows right now, Prime Video has just axed one of its flagship TV shows for 2022, and it only lasted a single season.

Deadline reports that Prime Video has passed on a second season of Night Sky. The news that the ambitious sci-fi show is canceled comes less than two months after the show’s entire eight-episode first season dropped on Amazon's streaming service. It's reported that high production costs and a lack of “significant viewership impact” are the primary reasons for the show’s early termination.

Regardless of its short-lived lifespan, Night Sky did make its mark on television history. The show’s first episode was beamed into outer space and set a record for the furthest distance from earth a TV series has been distributed. Let’s just hope there are no Martians out there desperately hoping for a season two.

What was Night Sky about?

Created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly, Night Sky was a sci-fi drama centered on a seemingly normal husband and wife living in Illinois. Irene (Sissy Spacek) is a retired English teacher, and Franklin (J.K. Simmons) is a former woodworker, on the surface, there is nothing out of the ordinary about the married couple of 50 years.

However, the pair are actually hiding a secret: years ago they discovered a portal in their backyard that leads to a strange (apparently) deserted planet. Irene and Franklin have guarded this secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) comes through the portal and into their lives they discover not everything is as it seems. Soon the retirees are dragged into an intergalactic adventure that revolves around a mysterious cult.

Alongside Spacek, Simmons and Hansen, Night Sky also starred Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Piotr Adamczyk and Kiah McKirnan.

What did the critics say about Night Sky?

Critics were mostly complimentary about Night Sky, with the performances of Simmons and Spacek earning plenty of praise in particular. The high-concept show pulled a solid, if unspectacular, 73% on Rotten Tomatoes , but its audience score was a little higher at a slightly more impressive 81%.

Brain Tallerico of The Playlist heaped praise on the show’s leads: “Every time that Night Sky threatens to drift off into something disposable, Simmons and Spacek shine, reminding everyone that they’re true stars."

The Hollywood Reporter ’s Dan Fienberg was equally impressed by Simmons and Spacek declaring “the two Oscar winners are never less than compelling.” Although Fienberg wasn’t quite as enthusiastic about the show surrounding the two actors suggesting the writing wasn't able to keep pace with the performances of the leads.

A more negative review came from Lucy Mangan of The Guardian who labeled the show “more of an exercise in frustration than anything else.” Some critics also questioned whether Night Sky would have worked better as a two-hour movie rather than a drawn-out eight-episode TV show.

Analysis: Prime Video does a Netflix

Netflix takes a lot of heat for canceling TV shows after just a single season, but it’s not the only streamer that will cut its losses if a show underperforms right out of the gate.

Prime Video’s decision to cancel Night Sky, which was heavily promoted pre-launch, is further proof that the streaming wars can be brutal. This sci-fi show can now be added to the very long list of streaming shows that never got to fulfill their potential, expect it to appear on lists of “TV shows canceled too soon” in the future.

This cancelation really stings because Night Sky had a hooky premise and perfectly cast leads. While the first season was a little rough around the edges, it seemed primed to find its footing in its second season. Unfortunately, we’ll never know if  Prime Video could have had another Expanse-sized hit on its hands had the streamer given the show’s creative team just a little more time.

Of course, sci-fi content is notoriously expensive to make, largely due to costly special effects, so it stands to reason that Night Sky’s failure to draw significant viewers during its release window was a death blow. Nevertheless, for the viewers who did watch, and enjoy, the sci-fi drama, Night Sky will remain another what-if?

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piotr Adamczyk
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Chai Hansen
Person
Rocío Hernández
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Julieta Zylberberg
Person
Adam Bartley
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
thebrag.com

Everything coming to Netflix in July 2022

From The Gray Man to Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2, here is everything coming to Netflix in July of 2022. July 2022 looks to be a big month for Netflix as heavy hitters such as The Gray Man and Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 are set to hit the streaming platform alongside the new Resident Evil tv series adaptation.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Video#Paramount Plus#Martians#Sec
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This racy Netflix drama might be too triggering for some viewers

It’s something of an understatement to point out that Spanish-language TV shows are among the most popular Netflix series around the world. They are, in fact, huge for the streamer, as Netflix’s latest global Top 10 data reveals. For the 7-day period ending July 3, two Netflix series (Cafe con aroma de mujer, and Yo soy Betty, la fea) have each been on the Top 10 list of non-English Netflix series for at least 20 weeks.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched TV shows on Netflix from last week

What shows people are watching on Netflix right now Netflix We've all said it. "I need a new show to watch." Sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode. Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week starting June 20:10. "Man Vs Bee: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 18,210,0009. "First Kill: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 18,550,0008. "You Don't Know Me: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 21,910,0007. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 27,230,0006. "Stranger Things" Netflix Hours watched: 29,210,0005. "Peaky Blinders: Season 6" Netflix Hours watched: 30,350,0004. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix Hours watched: 31,190,0003. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix Hours watched: 32,230,0002. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 76,910,0001. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 3" Hours watched: 124,530,00011
TV SERIES
Popculture

Game Show Ending After 9 Seasons

A beloved game show will end its run in October. Movie Trivia Schmoedown, a hit YouTube show that sees film lovers testing their knowledge, is ending. Co-hosts Kristian Harloff and Mark Ellis broke the news to fans on Friday's episode (aired under the show's Friday Night Titans banner), letting them know that already-filmed content will continue to roll out in the weeks to come. However, the show will air its series finale on Oct. 7 in a special titled "Schmoedown Spectacular VII." While the duo noted they're exploring some sort of content to stay connected with fans, Movie Trivia Schmoedown is done, ending its run after nine seasons.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy