Dangerous heat conditions return Wednesday, chance of isolated severe storms
ATLANTA — The dangerous heat and humidity returns Wednesday and the chance for rain and storms isn’t going away either.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez is tracking a few stray downpours in metro Atlanta to start Wednesday.
There is a Level 1 and Level 2 risk for severe storms in north Georgia. A heat advisory is also in effect.
Here’s what else to know for Wednesday:
- Heat index forecast could range from 100 to 108 degrees
- Storms start to develop before lunchtime and continue through the evening.
- Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are main storm threats
- Areas in north Georgia mountains under Level 2 risk could see hail.
Cool temperatures won't stick around long Wednesday morning By 10 a.m., temperatures will already be into the 80s.
