Environment

Dangerous heat conditions return Wednesday, chance of isolated severe storms

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The dangerous heat and humidity returns Wednesday and the chance for rain and storms isn’t going away either.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez is tracking a few stray downpours in metro Atlanta to start Wednesday.

There is a Level 1 and Level 2 risk for severe storms in north Georgia. A heat advisory is also in effect.

Here’s what else to know for Wednesday:

  • Heat index forecast could range from 100 to 108 degrees
  • Storms start to develop before lunchtime and continue through the evening.
  • Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are main storm threats
  • Areas in north Georgia mountains under Level 2 risk could see hail.

Cool temperatures won't stick around long Wednesday morning By 10 a.m., temperatures will already be into the 80s.

#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Heat Index#North Georgia
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

