Dangerous heat conditions return Wednesday, chance of isolated severe storms

ATLANTA — The dangerous heat and humidity returns Wednesday and the chance for rain and storms isn’t going away either.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez is tracking a few stray downpours in metro Atlanta to start Wednesday.

There is a Level 1 and Level 2 risk for severe storms in north Georgia. A heat advisory is also in effect.

Here’s what else to know for Wednesday:

Heat index forecast could range from 100 to 108 degrees

Storms start to develop before lunchtime and continue through the evening.

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are main storm threats

Areas in north Georgia mountains under Level 2 risk could see hail.

Cool temperatures won't stick around long Wednesday morning By 10 a.m., temperatures will already be into the 80s.

