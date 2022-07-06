ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 1

kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged criminal mischief, early Friday. An RPD report said at 3:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to Fremont Middle School on West Keady Court regarding a person breaking things and getting into a dumpster. Officers contacted the 34-year old while he was lifting a chain link gate.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED COMPUTER CRIME

Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct after an incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 35-year old was at the Department of Human Services on West Harvard Avenue and allegedly pulled the fire alarm after he was asked to leave but refused. Roseburg Fire Department responded to the location and everyone inside exited the building due to the alarm sounding off.
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

A transient was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Thursday night. A Myrtle Creek Police report said 24-year old Jacob Chaffee had allegedly found a victim’s keys and kept them. They were tracked to a business in the 300 block of North Main Street with an air tag. The victim confronted Chaffee about the keys and the suspect allegedly punched the victim. A disturbance ensured and another subject had their glasses broken. Chaffee fled the scene on foot.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kezi.com

Crew puts out garage fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Crews responded to a midday fire in the Green district on Friday morning. According to officials, at 11:04 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Douglas County Fire District No.2 and the Winston-Dillard fire district responded to calls of a garage fire on Carnes road in the green district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man arrested in Grants Pass for luring 15-year-old girl online

GRANTS PASS — A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday, July 8, after agreeing to meet with a 15-year-old female for the purposes of a sexual encounter. Grants Pass police and detectives arrested William Richardson and lodged him in the Josephine County jail. Richardson is facing the following charges:
GRANTS PASS, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 8, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Coos Co., July 8

CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN FRONT OF POLICE OFFICER

A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 7:30 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 39-year old drinking a 40-ounce beer on the sidewalk, while he was standing in front of the officer, at the corner of Southeast Spruce Street and Southeast Washington Avenue downtown. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES POLICE PURSUIT

A motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road when a black sport motorcycle passed his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kptv.com

14K marijuana plants seized in Josephine County, 2 arrested

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR

