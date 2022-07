US SEC chairman Gary Gensler speaking with Jim Cramer on CNBC has made it clear that Bitcoin is the only crypto he is willing to openly call a commodity. Gensler speaking with Mad Money host Jim Cramer highlighted the speculative nature of the crypto markets, arguing that most of them shared a lot of similarities with Securities. However, according to Gensler, only Bitcoin and some other digital assets, which he took care not to mention, can be classified as commodities.

2 DAYS AGO