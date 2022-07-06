ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct after an incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 35-year old was at the Department of Human Services on West Harvard Avenue and allegedly pulled the fire alarm after he was asked to leave but refused. Roseburg Fire Department responded to the location and everyone inside exited the building due to the alarm sounding off.
Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged criminal mischief, early Friday. An RPD report said at 3:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to Fremont Middle School on West Keady Court regarding a person breaking things and getting into a dumpster. Officers contacted the 34-year old while he was lifting a chain link gate.
Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
A transient was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Thursday night. A Myrtle Creek Police report said 24-year old Jacob Chaffee had allegedly found a victim’s keys and kept them. They were tracked to a business in the 300 block of North Main Street with an air tag. The victim confronted Chaffee about the keys and the suspect allegedly punched the victim. A disturbance ensured and another subject had their glasses broken. Chaffee fled the scene on foot.
A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged trespass and resisting incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said shortly after 10:00 p.m. officers contacted a 52-year old regarding him trespassing at CHI Mercy Medical Center. The suspect would not leave the property after being asked to by staff and officers. The report said while trying to place the suspect into handcuffs he would pull his weight down and kick at officers.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
Grants Pass police are reminding parents to be aware of any unusual activity happening with their children on social media. Yesterday, they arrested William Richardson after he agreed to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Richardson is 45 and a resident of Grants Pass. Currently, he is residing...
A motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road when a black sport motorcycle passed his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 7:30 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 39-year old drinking a 40-ounce beer on the sidewalk, while he was standing in front of the officer, at the corner of Southeast Spruce Street and Southeast Washington Avenue downtown. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
Roseburg Police cited a man regarding an alleged recent harassment incident, on Tuesday. An RPD report said the 29-year old allegedly shoved and hit a victim during an argument last week. The victim initially didn’t want to pursue charges, but changed his mind. The suspect was contacted in the...
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is in custody this morning after starting two fires in dumpsters, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says that at about 3:15 a.m. on July 6 officers responded to reports of fires on west Seventh Alley and Madison Street. Police say that when the officers arrived, they found two dumpsters on fire with one fire being estimated at 10 feet high above the dumpster.
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:45 p.m. 42-year old Henry Beckwith was arrested after he allegedly broke a $2,000 window at the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street, because employees asked him to leave multiple times. Beckwith also reportedly threw a plastic container of jerky at an employee’s face. He was taken into custody after a brief fight with officers.
Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- About seven years after Michael Bryant went on a deadly rampage, killing three people and injuring two others, his conditional release has stirred up painful memories for families and friends of the victims. Now, Tom Bates is remembering his brother, Rick Bates, who was killed by Bryant...
CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
Josephine County, Ore. — One woman is dead in a single vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. On July 7, an investigation by Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by 49 year old Tracy Allen of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.
CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
