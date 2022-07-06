ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Odds to win the Big 12 in 2022 per Tipico Sportsbook

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kxqr_0gWE3LRu00

We’re less than two months away from the start of the 2022 college football season, and today we’re looking at odds to win the Big 12.

2021 was the first time the Oklahoma Sooners failed to capture the Big 12 title since the co-champion season of 2014. After the Big 12’s fiasco kept both TCU and Baylor out of the College Football Playoff that year, the Sooners took the infinity gauntlet for themselves and said, “fine, I’ll do it myself.”

The Sooners then rattled off six straight Big 12 championships and four College Football Playoff appearances in five seasons.

The Sooners’ losses from 2021 were to the two teams that reached the Big 12 championship. Baylor jumped to a 21-0 first-half lead thanks in part to Spencer Sanders’ four interceptions. But the Oklahoma State Cowboys came within inches (literally) of completing the second-half comeback.

Oklahoma went through a coaching change and replaced its quarterbacks from a year ago and still looks like the team to beat in the Big 12. It will be challenged by a Texas team that added a ton of talent through the transfer portal this spring. Oklahoma State and Baylor should be tough again and there’s always a team that ends up being a surprise in the conference.

Let’s look at the odds to win the 2022 Big 12 championship courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. The teams are listed in Tipico’s order.

Where does Oklahoma land?

Kansas Jayhawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htmOb_0gWE3LRu00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYW5P_0gWE3LRu00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wxYr_0gWE3LRu00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HH1qk_0gWE3LRu00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State Cyclones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByoUz_0gWE3LRu00
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gl2A_0gWE3LRu00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoNnJ_0gWE3LRu00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9yeI_0gWE3LRu00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFPNw_0gWE3LRu00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJrby_0gWE3LRu00
Brayden Conover- USA Today SoonersWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Oklahoma Sooners land in ESPN's updated preseason FPI?

The Oklahoma Sooners are in somewhat unfamiliar territory. For the first time in six years, OU wasn’t selected the preseason favorite in the conference. They had zero selections to the preseason All-Big 12 team on the offensive or defensive side of the football. Punter Michael Turk was their only preseason All-Big 12 selection. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected Newcomer of the Year, but missed on preseason first-team quarterback, which was given to Spencer Sanders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
ALABASTER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Big 12#Baylor Bears#Kansas State Wildcats#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Tcu#Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Champ Thompson names top schools

Four-star defensive line prospect Champ Thompson has named his top 10 schools. Thompson is a member of the class of 2024. Champ Thompson ranks Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Miami, Florida State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Arkansas as his top schools for the time being. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive...
NORCROSS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Aggies currently stand after their recent recruiting misses?

Well, to say it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Texas A&M in their effort to build their 2023 recruiting class is quite the understatement, losing out on four of their priority targets which included Quarterback, Dante Moore (Oregon), Wide receiver, Jalen Brown (LSU), Defensive tackle, Sydir Mitchell (Texas), and Defensive back, Caleb Pressley (Oregon), which has created a sense of confusion amongst the fan base, wondering why the momentum from the historic 2022 class has seemingly disappeared. Luckily, I’m here to remind you that it’s only the start of July, and the Aggies have plenty of ultra-talented, uncommitted targets...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star Nebraska OT Target Commits to Oklahoma

2023 four-star offensive tackle prospect Cayden Green has committed to Oklahoma. Nebraska was one of four finalists for Green. Missouri and LSU were also in the mix. Green is the second offensive line prospect that the Cornhuskers have missed out on in the past two days after Amir Herring committed to Michigan on Thursday. Green is the 12th-best offensive tackle in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports’s composite rankings. Green is the third top-100 player in the 2023 class to commit to the Sooners joining quarterback Jackson Arnold (32nd overall) and wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway (47th overall). Currently, Nebraska has added two offensive tackles in the 2023 class: Gunnar Gottula (No. 46 OT) and Brock Knutson (No. 66 OT).
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports’ Nick Kosko’s game-by-game predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022

As the reigning Big Ten West champion, any conversation about who will be in the mix from the West to get to Indianapolis has to include Iowa. The Hawkeyes return a number of key players that helped Iowa start off 6-0 last season and then finish with four consecutive wins to end the 2021 regular season en route to a 10-win campaign and a trip to the Big Ten championship game. Iowa brings back the nation’s leading tackler in linebacker Jack Campbell and he’s joined by a pair of talented linebackers in Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs. Pro Football Focus just tabbed...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators add this big-time legacy running back recruit to 2023 commits

The Gators got some more great news on Thursday afternoon after a bit of a doldrum for Billy Napier and Florida football’s recruiting staff. First, they were able to flip four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes from the Penn State Nittany Lions, but an even bigger coup came shortly after when four-star running back Treyaun Webb announced his commitment to the Orange and Blue to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy