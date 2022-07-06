Odds to win the Big 12 in 2022 per Tipico Sportsbook

We’re less than two months away from the start of the 2022 college football season, and today we’re looking at odds to win the Big 12.

2021 was the first time the Oklahoma Sooners failed to capture the Big 12 title since the co-champion season of 2014. After the Big 12’s fiasco kept both TCU and Baylor out of the College Football Playoff that year, the Sooners took the infinity gauntlet for themselves and said, “fine, I’ll do it myself.”

The Sooners then rattled off six straight Big 12 championships and four College Football Playoff appearances in five seasons.

The Sooners’ losses from 2021 were to the two teams that reached the Big 12 championship. Baylor jumped to a 21-0 first-half lead thanks in part to Spencer Sanders’ four interceptions. But the Oklahoma State Cowboys came within inches (literally) of completing the second-half comeback.

Oklahoma went through a coaching change and replaced its quarterbacks from a year ago and still looks like the team to beat in the Big 12. It will be challenged by a Texas team that added a ton of talent through the transfer portal this spring. Oklahoma State and Baylor should be tough again and there’s always a team that ends up being a surprise in the conference.

Let’s look at the odds to win the 2022 Big 12 championship courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. The teams are listed in Tipico’s order.

Where does Oklahoma land?

