Softball, television bring world to Oxford

OXFORD – Choccolocco Park Director Billy Thompson gathered his staff together Tuesday morning two hours before the first pitch of the Team USA softball exhibition games.

“Today is a day we make history at Choccolocco Park,” Thompson told his staff. “For those of you who are younger, you may not realize it now, but this is a memory you will look back on and appreciate more than you will know. We know what kind of park we have. Now, let’s show the world.”

With the ping of an aluminum bat, Oxford became an international city, and history was made.

Team USA, which includes two members sporting an Alabama twang (Madison Fouts and Hailey McCleney), invited some friends from the Far East and the South Pacific over to Choccolocco Park for a few days of practice before the competition gets serious at The World Games in Birmingham later this week.

The morning dew was greeted by new accents and language as national teams from Australia and Japan faced off against the USSSA Pride.

As with American tradition, a day at the ballpark was accompanied by cold drinks, hot dogs and popcorn as well as the roar of a supportive crowd.

The Aussies and the Japanese received enthusiastic welcomes from the decidedly American home crowd.

But, the two morning games were only a precursor to the day’s main event later in the evening as Team USA faced a doubleheader — first against the Australians and then a rematch of the 2020 Olympic finals against Japan.

Tickets for all of Tuesday’s games had sold at such a fast pace, park officials added another 800 seats to the existing 1,200.

Those Team USA games spectators in Oxford were augmented by the potential of many more – 28 million to be more precise.

That’s the number of monthly users who view NBC’s streaming service of Peacock, which the NBC Sports division was using to broadcast the evening’s games live around the world.

City officials say despite the large ticket sales, the in-person attendance was down perhaps because of the intense heat and humidity, but they expected those crowds would increase as the spotlight Olympic rematch with Japan started at 7:30 p.m.

Choccolocco Park has fast become one of the premiere sports complexes in the nation and now, with the most premium event it has ever hosted — combined with international interest and major network broadcast coverage — the game in some ways may have changed for the park, the city and the area in ways that might be hard to imagine.

“I had always envisioned Oxford becoming internationally recognized,” Mayor Alton Craft said. “I just didn’t know it would happen this fast.”

Craft said the chance had come once before with the Greenpower student car competition, but COVID-19 got in the way.

“I was complaining that we had the chance to be international then, but then, we got the Rubato International Piano Competition that begins next month,” Craft said. “Then, we almost as quickly had the opportunity to host these games.”

He expressed pride in the city staff “who put all of this together in just eight weeks.”

Craft said the events are not good for just Oxford, “but for the whole area.”

“This is a great day,” he said.

Craft noted that while the city has begun to adjust its marketing to the changing retail world, the international attention will likewise adjust how the city markets itself outside of the region.

“Here we are halfway between Birmingham and Atlanta,” Craft said. “I want to be the next Huntsville.”

The Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center “enthusiastically” welcomed the international visitors and their fans to Calhoun County. “There are so many wonderful things about our county and about our state, and to be able to showcase to those watching the exhibition games at Choccolocco Park on July 5 and 6 in preparation for the 2022 World Games in Birmingham is exciting,” Chamber Tourism Director Audrey Maxwell said.

“This event will serve as an opportunity for our community to tell the world how wonderful the people living in the Calhoun County area really are, since the softball competitions are expected to be the most attended event in the World Games, other than the opening and closing ceremonies,” Maxwell said. “This is our chance to shine on an international stage due to the NBC Sports Peacock’s live streaming coverage televised worldwide.”

County Commissioner Danny Shears said while the international spotlight is important, the regional benefits are just as large.

“You see the banner flags driving into the park with the names of all the surrounding counties,” Shears said. “I’ve seen license plates from just about all of them here today.”

Shears may have summed up the feeling of most officials in terms of what the event does for Oxford and Calhoun County.

“I don’t think there’s going to be as much confusion any more about which Oxford – Mississippi or Alabama,” Shears said. “From now on, that answer is going to be Oxford, Alabama, in Calhoun County.”