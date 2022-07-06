ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Softball, television bring world to Oxford

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSoVS_0gWE2vov00
Softball teams face off in Oxford Tuesday evening at Choccolocco Park. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD – Choccolocco Park Director Billy Thompson gathered his staff together Tuesday morning two hours before the first pitch of the Team USA softball exhibition games.

“Today is a day we make history at Choccolocco Park,” Thompson told his staff. “For those of you who are younger, you may not realize it now, but this is a memory you will look back on and appreciate more than you will know. We know what kind of park we have. Now, let’s show the world.”

With the ping of an aluminum bat, Oxford became an international city, and history was made.

Team USA, which includes two members sporting an Alabama twang (Madison Fouts and Hailey McCleney), invited some friends from the Far East and the South Pacific over to Choccolocco Park for a few days of practice before the competition gets serious at The World Games in Birmingham later this week.

The morning dew was greeted by new accents and language as national teams from Australia and Japan faced off against the USSSA Pride.

As with American tradition, a day at the ballpark was accompanied by cold drinks, hot dogs and popcorn as well as the roar of a supportive crowd.

The Aussies and the Japanese received enthusiastic welcomes from the decidedly American home crowd.

But, the two morning games were only a precursor to the day’s main event later in the evening as Team USA faced a doubleheader — first against the Australians and then a rematch of the 2020 Olympic finals against Japan.

Tickets for all of Tuesday’s games had sold at such a fast pace, park officials added another 800 seats to the existing 1,200.

Those Team USA games spectators in Oxford were augmented by the potential of many more – 28 million to be more precise.

That’s the number of monthly users who view NBC’s streaming service of Peacock, which the NBC Sports division was using to broadcast the evening’s games live around the world.

City officials say despite the large ticket sales, the in-person attendance was down perhaps because of the intense heat and humidity, but they expected those crowds would increase as the spotlight Olympic rematch with Japan started at 7:30 p.m.

Choccolocco Park has fast become one of the premiere sports complexes in the nation and now, with the most premium event it has ever hosted — combined with international interest and major network broadcast coverage — the game in some ways may have changed for the park, the city and the area in ways that might be hard to imagine.

“I had always envisioned Oxford becoming internationally recognized,” Mayor Alton Craft said. “I just didn’t know it would happen this fast.”

Craft said the chance had come once before with the Greenpower student car competition, but COVID-19 got in the way.

“I was complaining that we had the chance to be international then, but then, we got the Rubato International Piano Competition that begins next month,” Craft said. “Then, we almost as quickly had the opportunity to host these games.”

He expressed pride in the city staff “who put all of this together in just eight weeks.”

Craft said the events are not good for just Oxford, “but for the whole area.”

“This is a great day,” he said.

Craft noted that while the city has begun to adjust its marketing to the changing retail world, the international attention will likewise adjust how the city markets itself outside of the region.

“Here we are halfway between Birmingham and Atlanta,” Craft said. “I want to be the next Huntsville.”

The Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center “enthusiastically” welcomed the international visitors and their fans to Calhoun County. “There are so many wonderful things about our county and about our state, and to be able to showcase to those watching the exhibition games at Choccolocco Park on July 5 and 6 in preparation for the 2022 World Games in Birmingham is exciting,” Chamber Tourism Director Audrey Maxwell said.

“This event will serve as an opportunity for our community to tell the world how wonderful the people living in the Calhoun County area really are, since the softball competitions are expected to be the most attended event in the World Games, other than the opening and closing ceremonies,” Maxwell said. “This is our chance to shine on an international stage due to the NBC Sports Peacock’s live streaming coverage televised worldwide.”

County Commissioner Danny Shears said while the international spotlight is important, the regional benefits are just as large.

“You see the banner flags driving into the park with the names of all the surrounding counties,” Shears said. “I’ve seen license plates from just about all of them here today.”

Shears may have summed up the feeling of most officials in terms of what the event does for Oxford and Calhoun County.

“I don’t think there’s going to be as much confusion any more about which Oxford – Mississippi or Alabama,” Shears said. “From now on, that answer is going to be Oxford, Alabama, in Calhoun County.”

Comments / 0

Related
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games 2022 Make History

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Birmingham, Alabama welcomes the...
Calhoun Journal

2022 Poker Run in Ohatchee

Ohatchee, AL – On Saturday, July 16, Neely Henry Lake Association will post a Poker Run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. This is a public event and everyone is invited. Everyone invited, 2022. $25 donation per hand. $500 First Place Hand, $250 Second Place Hand, $50 Worst Hand, and door prizes will be given. The Neely Henry Lake Association is an environmental and recreational organization. Our goals are to preserve, protect and improve the Lake. Tickets: neelyhenrylakeassociation.com/event-4875786.
OHATCHEE, AL
AL.com

Welcome to Birmingham, World Games, our God wears no pants

Let’s just start here. Everyone in Birmingham should have time off from work to attend The World Games. The World Games begin on Thursday night with the Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. It then runs for 10 days in and around town. Closing ceremonies are July 17. Homewood and Hoover are helping out, and so is Pelham and Shelby County. It’s a community effort, and so it should be a community-wide party.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Oxford, AL
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
Calhoun County, AL
Sports
City
Choccolocco, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Government
Calhoun Journal

Sunny King Classic Sold Out

Oxford, AL – Sunny King Classic officials are suspending online registration to create a buffer for the allotment of sponsor teams, those registering now will be placed on the waiting list By Al Muskewitz That was fast. Seven days after opening the portal, Sunny King Charity Classic officials have halted on-line registration for the tournament to provide […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Returning Hero for Oxford’s Choccolocco Monsters

Oxford, AL – Right-hander Jarrell pitches well returning to a comfortable mound, helps Monsters get another road win, holding off Wild Things By Al Muskewitz Steve Gillispie needed a pitcher to give him some calming innings after the Choccolocco Monsters just came through a tough one. Why not go to a guy who’s most familiar with […]
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Usa Softball#World Games#Team Usa#The Usssa Pride#American#Aussies#Japanese#Australians
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
lakemagazine.life

Swim Alert has launched

Lake Watchers have been hard at work initiating the new Swim Alert monitoring program since my last article describing our swim alert vision in April’s issue of Lake magazine. We have identified popular swimming spots in and around Lake Martin; built webpages for posting and accessing swim-site test results; initiated Lake Watch bacteria monitoring at the sites; and posted results on our Swim Alert website at www.lakewatch.org/swim-alert. Thanks to Lake Watch’s fabulous monitor coordinator, Ann Campbell, and dedicated water monitors, Lake Watch Swim Alert is now a reality.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama 2022 Sales Tax Holiday

Calhoun County, AL – Alabama will hold its 17th annual sales tax holiday, beginning Friday, July 15, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 12 midnight, pursuant to §40-23-210 to §40-23-213, Code of Alabama 1975.  This gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
wbrc.com

Fitness with a twist in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - You cannot get this workout class at just any gym. An Anniston studio is bringing on the burn with a little bounce. “Oh my gosh we laugh, we have a great time here,” Instructor Caroline Barker said. You’ll drop. “They’re like I’m attached to...
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

9 Black-owned cafés that bring big time flavor to Birmingham

Lunch is sometimes the most underrated meal of the day, but it doesn’t have to be! Here are nine Black-owned cafés that you can support right now. Ah, Jasmine’s. As a Birmingham favorite since 2008, this spot has been hailed as the “best soul food in town”. Find staples like chitterlings and oxtails as well as sides like fried corns, turnip greens and candied yams.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Name of white supremacist group seen in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The name of supremacist group has been seen in Birmingham. Patriot Front is a hate group formed after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Birmingham city leaders are cleaning it up ahead of the World Games. Learn more in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Lima News

World’s Longest Yard Sale coming in August

CELINA — The World’s Longest Yard Sale (also known as the 127 Corridor Sale) will run Aug. 4 through Aug. 7. This yard sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127, starting in Addison, Michigan and ending in Gadsden, Alabama. Area communities along this highway include Celina and Van Wert.
CELINA, OH
WRBL News 3

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. More News from WRBL The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty Law Center […]
wbrc.com

Crews battling brush fire in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County. Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reed says this brush fire is between Oak Forest and Peavine Falls Road. Park Rangers, Pelham Fire units, and Chelsea Fire units are battling the fire. So far, no word on how many acres are impacted, but the fire is 50 percent contained.
PELHAM, AL
Polk Today

Protesters take to Cedartown sidewalk to advocate for right to choose

JQC files report on Judge Brazier allegations, won’t pursue charges with pending retirement ahead →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
119
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy