Barbara Kauffman had never been to Newark when she arrived on a train in 1988 to interview for a position with a business group that was then called Renaissance Newark Inc. Soon after she got the job — a position tied to a two-year grant connected to promoting Newark as the spot for what would become the New Jersey Performing Arts Center — she quickly realized the potential of the city. It reminded her of her childhood home in New York City. She saw the possibilities.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO