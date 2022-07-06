Pogacar can handle Tour de France cobbles, says Gianetti

Pogacar at Dwars door Vlaanderen this spring

As Tadej Pogačar faces the cobbles of a Paris-Roubaix-style stage on one of the crunch days of the Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates management are confident that the double defending champion knows what to do.

Even without the "important" loss of Italian Matteo Trentin, they insist he will have all the backing he needs this Wednesday.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.