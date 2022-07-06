ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

JCPD needs your help in finding suspect in attack

Cover picture for the articlePolice are trying to find a man spotted in video camera footage running from the scene...

The Independent

Hikers narrowly escape after attempted kidnapper held them at gunpoint and put leash around woman’s neck

A husband and wife were held at gunpoint during an attempted kidnapping in Jefferson County, Colorado, on 17 June but managed to escape the harrowing ordeal after another hiker called the authorities. The couple was hiking close to Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood in southwest Denver at about 8am on Friday when they came across a man who was tying his shoe when he suddenly pulled out a gun, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told reporters.Words were exchanged before the suspect ordered the woman to the ground. “The suspect had something that’s been described to me like either...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Police release chilling video of man wanted for 7-Eleven double killing in Virginia

Police have released a chilling surveillance video of the moment a 7-Eleven double homicide suspect walked into the convenience store with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.The suspect killed two store employees after walking into the 7-Eleven at 11.36pm on 15 June. The incident took place at the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway in Virginia.Newport News police chief Steve Drew said he hoped someone would recognise the suspect from the surveillance video.“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that,” Mr Drew said.“Someone might recognise something:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PopCrush

Kidnapped Man Commits Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over by Cops for Help

Three men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and a multitude of other charges.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Complex

Woman Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide After Protection Order Was Lifted, GoFundMe Launched for Three Daughters

An Alabama realtor who was granted a protective order against her husband has been killed by him in a murder-suicide just three weeks after the order was lifted. As WAAY-TV and WAFF-TV reported, the bodies of 40-year-old Martella Tyler and her 43-year-old husband Justin Tyler were found in their Huntsville, Alabama home last week. The couple, who had been married since 2013, were found by firefighters who extinguished the fire set at their residence. Police have since determined Tyler killed his wife, and then took his own life. The specific cause of death for both has yet to be publicly released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Independent

911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after allegedly refusing to send woman an ambulance

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly failed to dispatch help to a woman who needed medical assistance. Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, was charged in the 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54. Ms Kronk bled to death a day after her daughter told the dispatcher that without help, "she's going to die."
WAYNESBURG, PA
Newsweek

Walmart Employee Helped Rescue Newborn From 'Extremely Hot' Car: Police

A Walmart employee helped police officers rescue a 2-week old baby Thursday from an "extremely hot" vehicle in Louisiana. In a Facebook post, the Slidell Police Department said that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when officers were called to a local Walmart following reports of a "visibly impaired" woman with her infant child in the parking lot.
SLIDELL, LA
The Independent

Man tries to stop son’s arrest by using digger to claw at police officers

A pair of police officers in Vermont were attacked by an incensed father driving a digger after attempts were made to arrest his son. Shortly after police arrived to arrest Brandon Tallman on burglary and aggravated assault charges, his parents tried to break up the scene while their son was pulled away.Father Wayne Tallman climbed into the excavator parked in the driveway and footage shows the arm of the vehicle lowering and clawing at the troopers on the ground.He was eventually arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police officer disarms attacker by grabbing machete with handsPolice hope family get ‘peace’ as Rikki Neave’s murderer is sentencedRussian missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings in fresh attack on Ukraine’s capital
LAW ENFORCEMENT

