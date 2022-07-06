Lake area man charged with raping a cab driver

A Baxter County man has been jailed on two-year-old probation violation and burglary charges after being picked up in Wright County, MO. Fourty-two-year-old Michael Shane Burkeen who lists addresses in Gainesville, Mountain Grove and Mountain Home is facing multiple charges in regards to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021. According...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is now providing any inmate who is released from the Greene County Jail with one taxi ride, as long as they meet several requirements and go to an approved location. If the inmate is released with $20 or less on...
The mother of the alleged gunman in last month's deadly Springfield Township road rage shooting is now facing charges, as well. Amanda Washington – the mother of Saddiq Washington, 22 – was charged with hindering prosecution on Friday, the Delco Times reported. Her son is charged with first...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The visitation for a Springfield man murdered at his workplace will be held on Sunday, July, 10. The visitation will happen at Klinger-Cope Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July, 11 at 10 a.m. at the James River North Campus. Burial...
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Richland, Mo. is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop, which employs people with disabilities. Lacie Karr is charged with felony stealing of more than $25,000 between January 1, 2014 and October 26, 2021. The shelter says the...
(KTTS News) — Police say the two men charged in connection with the deadly shooting this week at Anchor Tactical first went to another gun store on South Glenstone. Zachary Cano and Jonathan Peace tried to buy a gun from All About Guns Tuesday morning. The owner says they...
Camden County authorities are looking for a Montreal Missouri man who’s been missing for a month. 36 – year old Tanner Elmore was last seen at the Camdenton Wal Mart on June 7th. Deputies say he was driving a white Chevrolet pickup. They don’t say if they believe any foul play is involved in his disappearance.
If a cat has nine lives, I think I can theorize that a dirt biker in Springfield, Missouri has at least three. A security camera video shows how he was nearly clobbered by cars twice in incidents within seconds of each other. I don't know exactly where this happened in...
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with first-degree murder for a shooting outside a Springfield business. 20-year-old Zachary Cano is charged with shooting 25-year-old Colin Loderhose from Springfield. He was shot on the parking lot of Anchor Tactical where he worked. Cano is also charged with robbery, assault,...
AURORA, Mo. — Saturday morning, the Aurora and Marionville Police Department shared a sweet video on Facebook of some baby opossums officers rescued. A comment on the post from the department said the opossums were taken to Sunshine Animal Hospital in Springfield, which has a licensed specialist in wildlife rehabilitation. The Facebook post said, “One […]
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A search warrant states St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar "attempted to flash a badge" during his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Lake of the Ozarks a week ago, a statement Lohmar denied. Lohmar was driving a vehicle into the scene of...
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A Lebanon man was arrested July 3 and charged with the rape, assault, and kidnapping of a cab driver. Jerry Edward Warnock, 52, was arrested after the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call early July 3. On the call, responders heard a female’s voice asking someone not to […]
A northwest Missouri man is accused of attacking his mother and stepfather in Camden County over the July 4th weekend. Jeremy Doughty, 35, of Maryville, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, and first-degree property damage. Court records state it was Saturday night when Doughty showed up at...
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after crews originally responded to reports of a fire. Jeramiah Schiedel now faces charges of first-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest, according to the department. Schiedel is currently on probation for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a firearm.
A drunk driver was charged after an accident Tuesday night that seriously injured two persons about one mile north of Licking on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Dannie J. Wilson, 37, of Newburg, was driving a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Captiva that traveled into the left lane, overcorrected,...
UPDATE 9:06 P.M.: The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two people hurt in the crash were treated for non-life threatening injuries. 6:05 P.M.: Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said two people are in the hospital related to the crash at the intersection of Division and Washington. Further details on their conditions are not yet known. The […]
Video of high-speed pursuit of Sara Cunningham through Rolla on July 7, 2022. The truck's owner can be observed still in the bed of the vehicle. Video is courtesy of Sedric Huffman via Salem News Online.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are searching for the driver of a stolen truck who caused a crash in north-central Springfield, Mo. Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, a Greene County deputy located the stolen truck near National Avenue and Division Street. When the Deputy tried to pull the truck over, the driver sped away, and the deputy lost sight of it.
MONTREAL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Dept. is reporting Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, is missing. Elmore went missing from Camden County in a white crew cab Chevrolet pickup on June 7th. The pickup does not belong to Tanner. The photo of Tanner is current however officials say he...
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Fake IDs have been an issue for decades. Now, police tell KY3 that some fake IDs are coming from out of the country. Troy Meyer owns CG’s Minimart in Sunrise Beach. It is a store that sells alcohol. He says it is no secret that minors try to buy alcohol with fake IDs.
