Cycling

Fabio Jakobsen apologises for Dylan Groenewegen comments at Tour de France

By Katy Madgwick
Cycling News
Cycling News
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Getty images)

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) has apologised for comments he made following Sunday's sprint finish in Sønderborg on stage 3 of the Tour de France.

The sprint was won by Team BikeExchange-Jayco's Dylan Groenewegen, with Jakobsen finishing in 5th place, after problems with positioning cost him in the final push for the line.

Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.

She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.

In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.

