Queen’s Brian May has teamed up with 10CC founder Graham Gouldman on a new track – listen to ‘Floating In Heaven’ below. The collaboration between the pair was done to mark the historic first images from the new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that launched in December 2021 and went into orbit in January of this year. The telescope is the most powerful to be launched into space.

