Russian foreign ministry says Turkey hasn't detained grain ship

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
July 6 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that reports the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy was detained in the Turkish port of Karasu on suspicion of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain are false.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexei Zaitsev said the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy, which Ukrainian authorities have said is carrying grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, was "undergoing standard procedures".

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday that Turkish authorities had detained the Zhibek Zholy. Reuters previously reported that Ukraine had asked Turkey to arrest the ship.

Comments / 2

Independent Thought
3d ago

Let's hear what Turkey has to say about it, I don't trust a single word coming from Russia and ESPECIALLY Lavrov!! Russia has proven repeatedly it can't be trusted.

Reply
5
