Drivers in Boca Raton will face detours this week with the overnight closures of Glades Road at I-95 — part of an overhaul for a reconfigured highway exit that’s expected to start easing traffic later this year. Eastbound and westbound Glades Road at I-95 is closing from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The interchange, one of the busiest roadways in Palm Beach County, is being ...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO