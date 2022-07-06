ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PSP REPORTS BUSY 4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY ACROSS STATE

By Hometown2
 3 days ago

It was another busy 4th of July Weekend for state police across Pennsylvania. Between July 1st and 4th, State...

TWO FIRE DEPARTMENTS CALLED OUT FOR CAR FIRE AT SCI PINE GROVE

UPDATE:More details have been provided concerning this morning’s vehicle fire at the state prison complex in White Township. Indiana Fire Association company 2 was dispatched at 4:33 this morning for the reported fire at SCI-Pine Grove on Fyock Road. About twelve minutes later, Clymer Fire Department was dispatched to provide tanker assistance. Officials with the Indiana Fire Association said on the department’s Facebook page that the car was fully involved in the fire when first crews arrived. They discovered that the car’s fuel tank was compromised, so a dry-chem extinguisher was deployed along with hoses to put the fire out. Officials also said that the fire was “stubborn” in nature due to the fuel burning and burning magnesium in the vehicle’s dashboard.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
STATE AGRICULTURAL SECRETARY REMINDS RESIDENTS OF SPOTTED LANTERNFLY

State officials gathered in Washington County yesterday to discuss one of Pennsylvania’s most invasive pests and the quarantines surrounding it. Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined members from the Penn State Cooperative Extension and Washington County to discuss the spotted Lanternfly and how to limit the detrimental effects it poses to areas across the state.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PA BUDGET SIGNED INTO LAW

The Pennsylvania Budget passed the Senate on Friday and was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf last night. The budget approved by both the state House and Senate represents a 2.9% increase in spending, but it remains $500 million less than what Governor Wolf had originally proposed in February when he made his budget address. It includes a transfer of $2.1 billion to the state’s rainy day fund, and increases in spending for basic and college education. One of the big things that both sides agreed on was a reduction in the Corporate Net Income Tax rate from 9.99% to 8.99%, with a plan to reduce it in phases to 4.99% by 2031, which is designed to attract more businesses to the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PA HOUSE APPROVES BUDGET BILL

On Thursday, the PA House of Representatives approved a budget of over $45 billion for the fiscal year that started last Friday. The budget is being described as one that Pennsylvania has not seen, as while it increases spending in many sectors, it will also save money to help the state out during an economic downturn. The budget would include an $850 million increase in K-12 spending, bringing it to a total of $7.08 billion for basic education. Other areas include $45 million for election integrity and administration, a $75 million increase to the State System of Higher Education’s General Fund, and the spending of one-time federal funds for mental health access and resources, repairs and development in Pennsylvania Parks and Forests, and $50 million in federal relief funds for gun violence investigation and prosecution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania State
INJUNCTION GRANTED IN RGGI IMPLEMENTATION

On Friday, Commonwealth Court granted a preliminary injunction that delays the state entering the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative pending further court action. The move to enter RGGI was an executive action from Governor Tom Wolf. Proponents of the multi-state compact say that it will play a key part in reducing carbon emissions in Pennsylvania, and speed up the state’s transition to a clean-energy-based economy, but opponents say that it is meant to force coal-fired power plants to close, make electricity more expensive for state residents, and cause the state to lose jobs. The initiative would force fossil-fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide emitted. The plan was to have started on July 1st, but Friday’s injunction has halted that plan, at least temporarily.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR U.S. SENATE GAINS ENDORSEMENT FROM NINE STATE REPUBLICANS

State officials announced earlier today that the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Governor gained endorsement by nine prominent state Republicans. The group endorsed Attorney General Josh Shapiro over GOP candidate and Senator Doug Mastriano. Among them are former Congressmen Charlie Dent and Jim Greenwood, former state House Speaker Denny O’Brien and Sandra Schultz Newman, the first female justice in the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

