Jasper Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

An Idaho police deputy had a chilling response to fatally shooting a knife-wielding man, whose family had called for help as he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brittany Brokop shot Michael Trappett in Orafino, Idaho, on 31 January.“Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again," she told a colleague just minutes later, in a clip caught on bodycam footage. “Me too,” her colleague responded. “But we didn’t have a choice.”Brokop didn't lose her gun, and both officers returned to duty in May.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Michael Gove criticises Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s leadershipPolice officer rescues lost baby skunk in MinnesotaTrump mocks Biden falling off bike with fake video of him doing it
Comments / 0