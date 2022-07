Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. What are your nonnegotiable beauty tips? In our series, Essential Beauty, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry professionals on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO