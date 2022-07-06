ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

Early Registration for Adel Chamber Sweet Corn 5K

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

The 2022 Adel Sweet Corn Festival 5K will take place later this year, and now is the time to register before the prices increase. Registration is currently available for $25 until...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Final Day of Sidewalk Sales Promotion in Jefferson

Today is the last day of a special promotion in Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Promotions Team Co-Chair Bonnie Silbaugh says the Sidewalk Sales are going on today and it’s a chance for people to get some great deals on summer items. “Summer is here...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ribbon Cutting for the New Location of The Stitch in Jefferson

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for a Jeffferson business. The Stitch recently moved from its previous location on Lincoln Way, next to the Greene County Historical Museum, to the former Pizza Ranch location on North Wilson Avenue. The Jefferson Matters Ambassadors gathered for the official ribbon cutting, signifying the business is completely moved in and settled in its new spot.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Still Time to Sign Up for Jefferson City-Wide Garage Sale

Next weekend in Jefferson people can find some good deals on a variety of items as it will be the city-wide garage sale. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community is hosting the two-day event on July 15th and 16th. Promotions Team Co-Chair Bonnie Silbaugh tells Raccoon Valley Radio this idea was inspired by this weekend’s Sidewalk Sale retail promotion where the city-wide garage sale would also get people to shop locally.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Healthy and Homemade Cook For One or Two Registration Open

Guthrie County Extension and Outreach is continuing a program with the last session coming up soon.“Healthy and Homemade: Cook For One or Two,” is a program that works with people to find the best ways to use time, save money and resources to prepare nutritious food for one or two. Extension office staff will teach participants strategies to make the most out of cooking for a small family.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
City
Adel, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Adel, IA
Government
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Elks River Float Cleanup

The Perry Elks Lodge #407 will be conducting a river float later this month that will aim to help clean up the environment. The Lodge announced that beginning at 10 a.m. on July 16th those interested should meet at the Perry Boat Ramp with a departure time of 10:30 a.m. and they will float the river to the P58 bridge where a trailer will be available to transport people back to town.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Casey Fun Days Begins On Friday

The Casey Fun Days will start tomorrow with a light schedule to gear up for the weekend. The events will start in the morning with a book walk put on by the Casey Library at 10:30am. Then when everyone gets off work they can go over to the Main Street near the community building to participate in the bag tournament fundraiser with the registration at 6pm and first toss will be at 6:30pm. The cost is $20 per team with proceeds going to the Casey Fire Department. The night will conclude with family game night sponsored by the Casey Library from 6-7pm.
CASEY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Free Health Screening For Guthrie And Audubon Counties

The Guthrie and Audubon County Public Health Services are teaming up with New Opportunities and Medicap Pharmacy to offer free health screenings. The health screenings will allow nurses to check a patient’s blood pressure, provide routine vaccinations at no cost and run a blood glucose screening. Those looking to participate need to bring their health insurance card for the pharmacy staff.
AUDUBON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Meet the 2022 Greene County Fair Queen Candidates

With the Greene County Fair coming up, the queen contest has a new slate of ladies vying for the crown. Hannah Curtis is a Greene County High School graduate and is currently a sophomore at Simpson College, where she is double majoring in English and history. While in high school she was active in 4-H, National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, band, choir, cross country and track. At Simpson College, Curtis is the director of administration for the Delta, Delta, Delta sorority and plans to do an undergraduate assistantship at Smith Chapel. Hannah is the daughter of Kent and Danille Curtis.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Chamber Of Commerce Announces Funds Raised Through Bucket Brigade

The last of the fundraising for the Perry Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Drive took place during the Fourth of July parade in the form of the Bucket Brigade. The Perry High School Junior Class was in the Fourth of July parade Monday to help raise funds for their 2023 after prom as well as next year’s fireworks drive. The funds were split 50/50 with $713.26 going to the Chamber and Junior Class of 2024.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Greene County 4-H Coordinator Ready to Handle First County Fair

The Greene County Fair is next week and the new leader of the Greene County 4-H program is prepared and ready to go. Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway is no stranger to the county fair, having competed as a 4-H’er and as the Extension Summer Intern, but this is her first fair as the 4-H and Youth Coordinator, taking over for Kayla Willms. Hardaway shares her thoughts on getting ready for the fair.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Fair Queen Candidates Announced

When the Dallas County Fair kicks off next Wednesday, this year’s County Fair Queen will be crowned. The candidates include Woodward-Granger High School graduates Kaydee Bennett and Makenzie Dresback, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School graduates Bailey Christensen and Katelyn Schaefer, ADM seniors Celia Kreifels and Bailey Renner and Dallas Center-Grimes junior Jenna Schlieman.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
News Break
Politics
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ACGC Football Golf Tournament Sign Up Begins

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football team is starting register to enter into their fundraiser in August. The 2022 ACGC Football Golf Tournament will take place on August 6th at the Guthrie Center Golf Course with check in at 8am. The tournament will be a four person best shot with an entry of $200 per team that will include a t shirt. There will be prizes for longest putt, longest drive, closest to the pin, raffle prizes and a silent auction. There will be a 27 team cut off and all proceeds will fund equipment for the ACGC High School football team. To be a sponor or any other information click link here.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Relay for Life Returns to a Different Kind of In-Person Event

After being forced to drastically change its format for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene County Relay for Life is returning with a different streamline look. The main event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26th from 4-6:30pm, in conjunction with the Greene County Farmers Market. The festivities begin at 4pm with a gathering for the Greene County cancer survivors at the historical museum in Jefferson. Additionally, luminarias that honor not only cancer survivors but also those who lost their battle with cancer, will be displayed at the Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Fair Clean Up Day Tomorrow

The Adair County Extension Office and Adair County Fairboard are asking for extra hands to clean before the upcoming fair. The Adair County Workday will take place tomorrow at the county fairgrounds with the mission to clean up the fairgrounds to paint, pick up debris, pull weeds and much more. The Adair County Extension encourages those who want to participate to wear clothes to work in.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Fire Department Fundraiser Is Tomorrow

There will be an opportunity to get good food while supporting a worthy cause tomorrow in Perry. From 5:30-7 p.m. the Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go meal at 908 Willis Avenue in Perry. Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle, drive through and pick up their order before driving on.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Late Planting Season Is Behind Compared to Last Year

A cool and wet spring slowed down the planting season for farmers this year and it has crops a little behind where they should be. According to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report corn has begun silking at two-percent which is three days behind last year and four days behind the five year average while thirteen-percent of soybeans are blooming which is nine days behind last year and four days behind the five year average.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Residents Reminded to Keep Grass Clippings Off the Street

There have been a few days of rainfall that recently happened and that means our lawns may need a little attention. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer says when you are mowing your property, part of the city’s ordinance outlines that you are prohibited from blowing grass clippings onto the street.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Landus Cooperative Closes Beef Feed Mill in Jefferson

A farmer-owned cooperative recently pulled up stakes in a facility in Jefferson. Landus Cooperative closed its beef feed mill in Jefferson. The company took over the former soy flakes manufacturing plant and opened the feed mill in 2018. CEO Matt Carstens explains why they chose to close the building. “It...
JEFFERSON, IA

