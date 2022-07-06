ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parson Says Roe Decision has not Changed Access to Birth Control

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MISSOURINET) – Last week, St. Luke’s Health System in the Kansas City area temporarily stopped providing emergency contraceptives out of concerns...

Comments / 3

butterfly7
3d ago

nobody will be prosecuted for anything to do with pregnancy about abortion. no state or federal government can force a woman to birth a child. it's called involuntary servitude and it is profited in the 13th ammendment of the constitution of the United States. look up involuntary servitude and see what it means

3
Roy Cooper
3d ago

abortion if it is a medical emergency, what do you call a 10 year old who is pregnant?

4
northwestmoinfo.com

24-Hour Waiting Period for Abortions Now in Effect for Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa’s attorney general says a 24-hour waiting period for abortions will be enforced statewide starting Friday. On June 17th, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 24 hour waiting period for an abortion was constitutional. Iowa abortion providers began scheduling two appointments, at least a day apart — the first to certify the patient had an ultrasound and was given the option to see the image and the second for abortion. This week, the Iowa Supreme Court rejected the governor’s request to reopen the case so the court could consider a new legal standard making it harder to find other abortion restrictions unconstitutional. By refusing to rehear the case, that has cleared the way for the 2020 law requiring the 24 hour waiting period for abortions to take effect.
IOWA STATE
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

New law could lead to Missouri prison nurseries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a law that would allow nursery programs in Missouri correctional facilities. The new law, approved as Senate Bill 683, would allow the state to create nursery programs in prisons, which would give imprisoned mothers and chance to stay with their newborn child for up to 18 months post-delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

Missouri resident contracts rare infection that destroys brain tissue

A Missouri resident is being treated in a hospital’s intensive care unit for a naegleria fowleri infection, health officials say. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain. The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds, but the infection is extremely rare.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

A Quarter Million Will Go To Fight Missouri’s School to Prison Pipeline

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council aims to award $275,000 to an organization that develops the best proposal for disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline for students of color with developmental disabilities. The winner could be a school, organization or even district. The school-to-prison pipeline, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, is...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 11-17

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 11. Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 12. Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
MISSOURI STATE

