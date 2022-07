Though grocery has long been a dependable source of success for Walmart, it is becoming a wild card as Amazon is potentially learning how to beat the 60-year-old retail icon at its own game. Blessed with a logistics operation that rivals the USPS, Amazon is making it easier and cheaper for consumers to shop for groceries from home with its Subscribe & Save programs and additional grocery delivery choices. Walmart has thousands of stores, but its immense weekly foot traffic is not necessarily helping drive revenue — its market share is actually trending downward in areas that really matter, like food and beverage.

