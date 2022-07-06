ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Drama-filled Orioles-Rangers series set for conclusion

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGBcb_0gWDxjY800

Late-game drama is becoming the norm for the Baltimore Orioles, particularly in the past week.

Now they go for a three-game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, knowing they’d be wise to tap into some of their newfound momentum.

“To be able to bang with them, it says a lot about our character,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Both teams might need to restock their bullpens after consecutive 10-inning games that were accompanied by late-game struggles from the mound.

Beginning with the top of the seventh on Tuesday, the teams combined to score in seven of the remaining eight half-innings.

For the Orioles, four of their past five games have been decided by walkoffs. There were two losses in Minnesota and now the two wins at home.

Overall, the Orioles have a winning streak of at least three games for just the third time this season. Their season-high was a four-game run from June 22-25. Baltimore has won six of its past eight home games.

The Rangers are miffed because they were one out away from winning in each of the first two games in the series.

“Pitches we gave up just got too much of the plate,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “That’s something we pride ourselves late in the games not to give up pull-side damage. To happen twice in a couple innings is a little bit frustrating. We’ve got to be better next time.”

Texas has lost five of its past six games, with four of those setbacks coming by one run.

Woodward said he was proud of how the Rangers showed determination in the Tuesday game. They wiped out a 4-0 deficit, then came back from a 7-4 hole and also an 8-7 deficit.

But the recent games have been taxing.

“We basically used everybody,” Woodward said. “We were pretty thin in the bullpen. They gave it everything they had.”

The Orioles have produced ninth-inning heroics this week. A two-out RBI double from rookie Adley Rutschman extended the Monday game, and Rougned Odor’s two-out home run tied the Tuesday contest.

Odor has provided the Orioles with a certain element that Hyde embraces.

“He is all about winning,” Hyde said. “A warrior, and he’s inspirational. He’s got energy and he loves to play. A tough dude.”

Baltimore will use right-hander Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.61 ERA) as its starting pitcher Wednesday. Since rejoining the Orioles late last month, he has given up just two runs (one earned) in two starts covering a combined 11 innings.

The Rangers will call on right-hander Glenn Otto (4-4, 5.63 ERA). He has struggled in his past two outings, taking a pair of losses while surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits in six innings. He has been hurt by issuing three walks while striking out just one in each of those two games following a three-game stretch when he was the winning pitcher in each game.

Watkins has never faced Texas. Otto lost in his lone appearance vs. the Orioles, when he yielded two runs in five innings during a 2021 start at Baltimore.

Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays was out for the Tuesday game because of an ailing right wrist. He is day-to-day.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Astros ask Justin Verlander to seal series win over Royals

Halfway through their latest attempt at utilizing a six-man rotation, the Houston Astros aren’t quite getting the results they’d longed for. The Astros hope ace Justin Verlander can end their string of bumpy starts on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Sportsnaut

Phil Nevin, son Tyler could face off as Orioles oppose Angels

The Baltimore Orioles will go for their seventh straight win when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in a game that could feature a family reunion of sorts. With Angels interim manager Phil Nevin set to return from a 10-game suspension, he will manage against his son, Orioles third baseman Tyler Nevin, for the first time in a major league game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Former Vanderbilt star, NFL player Jimmy Williams dies at 43

Former Vanderbilt star and NFL defensive back/kick returner Jimmy Williams died Friday after an unspecified illness. He was 43. Williams was named an SEC Football Legend in 2013. He played running back, cornerback and returned kickoffs and punts for the Commodores from 1997-2000. Williams is one of three players in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Adley Rutschman
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles Rangers#The Baltimore Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Marlins thinking wild card as they start season’s second half vs. Mets

The midway point of the regular season is usually far too early for a team to begin pondering the playoff implications of a particular stretch of the schedule. But there’s no time like the present for the Miami Marlins — who haven’t made the playoffs in a full season since 2003 — to begin asserting themselves as a wild-card contender.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy