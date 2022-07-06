ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police arrest almost 100 drunk drivers over Independence Day weekend

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNtHe_0gWDx06o00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Enforcement efforts throughout the Independence Day weekend led to the arrests of almost 100 people who are suspected of driving under the influence, Maryland State Police announced this week .

From Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4, police arrested 95 impaired drivers during regular road patrols throughout the state and a joint DUI saturation patrol focused on Route 50. The full-time drunk driving enforcement team of troopers known as the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, or S.P.I.D.R.E. team, funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office also worked the initiative.

Troopers worked saturation patrols on I-695 in Baltimore County, I-70 in Howard County and I-495 in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties. In total, police issued 1,396 citations and warnings in these four counties during the initiative.

Maryland State Police, with the assistance of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police worked a joint DUI saturation patrol on Route 50 in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties.

Together, they issued an additional 852 citations and warnings and arrested 14 suspected impaired drivers.

The post Maryland State Police arrest almost 100 drunk drivers over Independence Day weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Delivery drivers carjacked by gunmen in Maryland; Suspects at large

GREENBELT, Md. (WJLA) — Carjackings are on the rise in parts of Maryland. Most recently, two delivery drivers were carjacked in less than an hour in Greenbelt Wednesday night, according to authorities. Police said one was a food delivery driver and the other was an Amazon delivery driver. The...
GREENBELT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Drunk Drivers#Independence Day#Dui#I 495#Nottingham Md
clayconews.com

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

BOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.
Daily Voice

AAA Worker Struck, Killed Helping Maryland Driver

A AAA worker was struck and killed by a car while helping a resident late Tuesday, July 5 in Maryland. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was bringing fuel to a disabled driver in a Chevy Express van in the left shoulder of Route 50, when a black Jeep Cherokee swerved to avoid Okozi's car — parked behind the driver — around 11:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland sees surge in applications for wear and carry gun permits

Maryland is dealing with an "exponential increase" in applications for wear and carry gun permits, according to State Police. In fact, there’s been such a surge, Maryland’s online licensing portal is having trouble keeping up. The flood of applications stems from the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down...
WUSA9

Head-on collision leaves 1 dead in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — A woman is dead and another woman is hurt following a head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash on Regency Parkway in Suitland around 1:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that both drivers were traveling on Regency Parkway in opposite directions. Police say that for reasons that remain under investigation, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other driver head-on.
SUITLAND, MD
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Maryland: State Police

Police have released the names of two men - believed to be related - involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities announced. Princess Anne residents Richard Cantrell III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, were pronounced dead inside their Somerset Country home in the 32000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Daily Voice

Prince George's Head-On Crash Claims The Life Of Young Woman

Officials have identified the young woman killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Suitland, authorities say. Shanya Hoover, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Initial investigation revealed...
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service to an estimated 15,000 households that are currently unserved or underserved … Continue reading "Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO]" The post Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
abc27.com

Man arrested after foot chase in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cumberland County led police on a foot pursuit after a traffic stop that occurred on June 15. According to police, East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on North 21st Street and Harvey Taylor Bypass in Camp Hill. During the stop, officers noticed marijuana sticking out of the suspect’s pocket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

National Gun Law Change Has Led To Increase In Maryland’s Firearm Training Classes

MIDDLE RIVER Md. (WJZ) — Maryland gun shops are seeing an uptick in people registering for wear and carry classes.  Registration is up 1000% and the phones are ringing off the hook following the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that changes Maryland’s gun laws by dropping the requirement for applicants to prove “good and substantial use,” a spokesperson at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River said. “I’m getting phone calls 24/7, checking emails 24/7 about this,” Bryan Fletcher, the director of Training at FreeState Gun Range said.  Fletcher said a class that normally runs once a month for 30–35 people now has...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan directs Maryland State Police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued the following statement:. “Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy