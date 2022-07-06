ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Westbound Route 3160 Business Loop 376 Lane Restriction this Week in Moon

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on westbound Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday through Friday, July 6-8 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring a lane restriction on...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Serious Crash Closed Down Route 51 South in Aliquippa Overnight

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Police are investigating after a serious crash occurred around 2 AM in the southbound lanes of Route 51 in Aliquippa. The southbound lanes were closed near the intersection of highland Ave. There are no reports of injuries or what caused the crash. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Coroner Looking For Next Of Kin In Wednesday Night Fatal Accident in Aliquppa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner reported this morning that his office is trying to locate the next of kin in connection with the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred at Kiehl Street and Highland Avenue, just off of Route 51 southbound. Both traffic lanes were closed. There is no information from Aliquippa Police as they continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aaron Bernstine on Teleforum Monday

Pennsylvania 10th District state representative Aaron Bernstine joins host Eddy Crow on the Teleforum talk program Monday-the conversation will be about what’s happening in Harrisburg, and how the happenings will affect Beaver County. Teleforum is on every weekday from 9 till noon on Beaver County Radio-am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Traffic
Moon, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa City Council issues proclamation for Summer Learning Week

(Photo and Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa City Council issued a letter of support to nonprofits working with youth this summer at Wednesday night’s meeting. Summer Learning Week is July 11-15, 2022. In other business Council agreed to have the police try out a...
beavercountyradio.com

New Part-time Police Officer Hired in Aliquippa

(Photo and Story by Sandy Giordano) Aliquippa Police Chief announced the hiring of Bruce Tooch, a resident of Beaver County to work as a part time police officer in the city. Tooch is the city’s second part timer hired by the city.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Business Loop 376#Android
beavercountyradio.com

Bernstine Votes ‘No’ on State Budget Citing Excessive Government Spending

(File Photo of Aaron Bernstine) (Harrisburg, Pa.) Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Beaver/Lawrence) today voted “no” on the state budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23. Bernstine issued the following statement regarding his negative vote. “As Pennsylvania families struggle with record inflation and rising prices of gas and groceries, I will not...
HARRISBURG, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Monday’s AMBC: Kelly & Dr. Todd

On Monday’s edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik will talk with Dr. Todd Graham at 8:10 about the upcoming performance of the Hopewell Community Big Band as part of “Midland Music Mondays”. Then at 8:35, Matt will talk with Kelly Cope of Patriot Home Care in...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
beavercountyradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Aliquippa Man in 2016 Shooting Death in Aliquippa

(Photo taken by Sandy Giordano of Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier during Wednesday afternoon press conference) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon in front of the Aliquippa Police Department that a criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against 36-year-old Brandon Revis of Aliquippa. He is being charged with criminal homicide arising from the death Sjvantae Gilliam of Aliquippa. According to the criminal complaint ,Gilliam was found dead on the sidewalk in front of 2117 McMinn Street at 5:44 a.m., June 1, 2016. It was determined his cause of death was a .40 caliber gunshot to the back of the head. The investigation at the time put Brandon Revis and John Abmayer in Gilliam’s rental car on the night in question. Witnesses confirmed that Revis was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun. Digital evidence also revealed shows Revis was with Gilliam at the time and location of the murder. In the past week, according to the press release, a confidential source confirmed Revis admitted the homicide, and stealing $1,500 from the victim.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Update: Missing 13 Year-old Found.

(Photo of Maliyah Streit provide by Patterson Twp. Police) (Patterson Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Patterson Township Police Department have located a 13-year-old white female named Maliyah Streit. Police sent out a release early Thursday morning stating that Striet’s was last seen in the Patterson Township / Beaver Falls Area on 07/06/2022 at 9:00pm and that she was possibly endangered.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

On This Week’s “Heroes”: Jim Talks With Joe Mistick & Dr. Rani Kumar

Host Jim Roddey sits down with pediatric emergency physician specialist Dr. Rani Kumar and Duquesne law professor Joseph Mistick on this week’s edition of “Heroes”. “Heroes” is presented by Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the Allegheny Health Network, airing Saturdays at 10:00 AM and Sundays at 12:30 PM on Beaver County Radio.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy