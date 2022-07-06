Westbound Route 3160 Business Loop 376 Lane Restriction this Week in Moon

(Photo taken by Sandy Giordano of Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier during Wednesday afternoon press conference) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon in front of the Aliquippa Police Department that a criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against 36-year-old Brandon Revis of Aliquippa. He is being charged with criminal homicide arising from the death Sjvantae Gilliam of Aliquippa. According to the criminal complaint ,Gilliam was found dead on the sidewalk in front of 2117 McMinn Street at 5:44 a.m., June 1, 2016. It was determined his cause of death was a .40 caliber gunshot to the back of the head. The investigation at the time put Brandon Revis and John Abmayer in Gilliam’s rental car on the night in question. Witnesses confirmed that Revis was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun. Digital evidence also revealed shows Revis was with Gilliam at the time and location of the murder. In the past week, according to the press release, a confidential source confirmed Revis admitted the homicide, and stealing $1,500 from the victim.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO