Maryland State

Get To Know: Doug Gansler For Maryland Governor

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick, Md. (NS) – One candidate for...

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces More Than $127.6 Million For Broadband Grants

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service to an estimated 15,000 households that are currently unserved or underserved while specific education grants will both expand infrastructure and provide wireless devices and equipment to Maryland’s K-12 students.
wypr.org

What do Maryland voters think?

Maryland citizens who have made a choice about who they want as their next governor, or person in congress, or any of the scores of other public offices up for election this year, have started voting in the party primary -- either in person or by mail or dropbox. They have until 8 p.m. July 19 to vote.
Wbaltv.com

2022 Maryland governor - candidate profile: Dan Cox

As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage from 11 News, WBALTV.com has the information you need to cast your vote for Maryland governor in 2022. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News for more candidate profiles in the days leading up to the July 19 primary election. Republican Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox...
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Law enforcement in Maryland getting record funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of funding is headed to Maryland law enforcement entities, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The State Aid for Police Protection program, the governor announced, will be receiving $122.5 million that will provide expanded resources to law enforcement officials that is designed to support operational expenditures and keep communities safe.
wcbm.com

Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Adopts Noncooperation Policy With Outside States That Attempt to Prosecute Women Who Come to Maryland Seeking to Obtain an Abortion

In response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy released the following message on Tuesday, July 6:. “As a result of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County has adopted a noncooperation policy with outside states that would attempt to criminalize the conduct of a woman who comes to Maryland to obtain a safe and legal abortion.
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

National Gun Law Change Has Led To Increase In Maryland’s Firearm Training Classes

MIDDLE RIVER Md. (WJZ) — Maryland gun shops are seeing an uptick in people registering for wear and carry classes.  Registration is up 1000% and the phones are ringing off the hook following the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that changes Maryland’s gun laws by dropping the requirement for applicants to prove “good and substantial use,” a spokesperson at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River said. “I’m getting phone calls 24/7, checking emails 24/7 about this,” Bryan Fletcher, the director of Training at FreeState Gun Range said.  Fletcher said a class that normally runs once a month for 30–35 people now has...
