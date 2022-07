PITTSBURGH, PA – Two people were shot multiple times and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire on Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village. At around 12:38 am, police said at least 12 shots were fired, detected by the city’s ShotSpotter alert system. Upon arrival officers discovered two people were shot and two other people were otherwise injured at the scene. All four were transported to local hospitals.

