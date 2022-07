Only hours remain for you to submit your name ideas for the future Seguin Pickleball Courts. The deadline to submit those names is 5 p.m. Friday. The city took over the old tennis courts at the Joe F. Saegert campus and is converting them into pickleball courts. The complex which will undergo transformation late this summer will include nine courts. If you’re not familiar with pickleball, you might want to check it out. City officials say it’s one of the fastest growing recreational activities in the country. Names will only be accepted by emailing or calling the park’s office at parks@seguintexas.gov or 830-401-2480. A link to submit names can also be found on the city of Seguin Facebook page.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO