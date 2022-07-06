The Historic L.A. Cinerama Dome Takes A Significant Step In Reopening

Last year Angelenos received crushing news as the owner of Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas announced that all locations would be shut down permanently—including the iconic Cinerama Dome. The closure stemmed from an eviction notice for an outstanding rent bill due to the pandemic. Locals, including those in the film industry, took to Twitter to share their heartbreak over its closure.

However, L.A. cinephiles everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. It seems we have not seen the last of this cinema landmark, as there are now official hints of its reopening.

On June 3rd, 2022 records from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control revealed four licenses are currently active and were issued under a business going by the name “Cinerama” at the exact address of the theatre found on Sunset Boulevard. According to these records, the licenses are active now through May 31, 2023. This means we can (probably) count on drinks and popcorn at the theatre sometime before next spring!

Although the theatre is no longer owned by Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas—and there is no official word of exactly when the theatre will reopen—this news is still a sign of hope for its future and legacy.

Location: 6360 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

