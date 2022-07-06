ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Historic L.A. Cinerama Dome Takes A Significant Step In Reopening

By Sophie Len
Secret LA
Secret LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4IAf_0gWDw7kk00

Last year Angelenos received crushing news as the owner of Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas announced that all locations would be shut down permanently—including the iconic Cinerama Dome. The closure stemmed from an eviction notice for an outstanding rent bill due to the pandemic. Locals, including those in the film industry, took to Twitter to share their heartbreak over its closure.

However, L.A. cinephiles everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. It seems we have not seen the last of this cinema landmark, as there are now official hints of its reopening.

On June 3rd, 2022 records from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control revealed four licenses are currently active and were issued under a business going by the name “Cinerama” at the exact address of the theatre found on Sunset Boulevard. According to these records, the licenses are active now through May 31, 2023. This means we can (probably) count on drinks and popcorn at the theatre sometime before next spring!

Although the theatre is no longer owned by Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas—and there is no official word of exactly when the theatre will reopen—this news is still a sign of hope for its future and legacy.

Location: 6360 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Read more: Looking for some outdoor cinemas for the summer? We’ve got you covered with our extensive list here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-9-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 9) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking. Things To Do For Saturday. Echo Park Lotus Festival -> This Saturday and Sunday, the 41st...
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

Nourishing a community: How a family restaurant built a legacy in Echo Park

Natalia Molina is a professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC. Also a gifted storyteller, Molina has a knack for evoking Los Angeles — its families and its communities — as it once was. In her recent book, “A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” she paints a picture of The Nayarit, an Echo Park restaurant opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
theeastsiderla.com

Big new neighbor for Vista Theatre | Los Feliz home sells for $2.63 million

Plans have finally been unveiled for a mixed-use development that will border the historic Vista Theatre on two sides. El Parador at Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue would rise six stories, dwarfing the two-story theater next door. The Spanish-style building would include 29 residential units, two ground-floor restaurants and roof decks.
VISTA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Learn About the New Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge and Its Features

The original Sixth Street Viaduct is known by many for its appearance in multiple iconic films. The viaduct is now getting a renovation after six years of construction that began in 2016. The $588 million revamp project is the largest bridge project in the history of LA, and will connect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carpenter
Eater

LA Legend Tail O’ the Pup Is Serving Hot Dogs Once Again

For a certain type of Angeleno, perhaps one with a deep personal history with the city (or just someone with a reverence for LA’s unique brand of nostalgia), there are few things quite like the Tail O’ the Pup stand. A 1946 legend left behind a generation ago, the stand is part of a casual street dining culture that is still pervasive in Los Angeles, even as the city continues to burst with big new openings and high-profile chefs. The stand has long represented, in its funky architectural way, the sunny disposition of many Angelenos, and, of course, the hot dogs have always been delicious.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

$150,000,000 Brand New Los Angeles Mega Mansion In The World’s Most Prestigious Location hit The Market

The Los Angeles Mansion is an architectural triumph that redefines luxury living in the world’s most prestigious location with the best views in LA now available for sale. This home located at 10721 Stradella Ct, Los Angeles, California; offering 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 310-994-9512) at Compass for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Los Angeles Mansion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Emma Stone Exits Malibu for Austin, Sells Midcentury-Modern Beach Home for $4.4 Million

Emma Stone is leaving Los Angeles behind as she heads to Austin, Texas for greener pastures. That also means saying goodbye to the beautiful midcentury-modern ranch that she’s called home for the past four years. She made a nice $1.2 million profit, selling the residence for $4.4 million. The 1,764-square-foot home overlooking Las Tunas Beach offers spectacular views and sunsets that likely made it a peaceful oasis in the midst of a pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Theatres#Arclight#The Cinerama Dome
wlip.com

Emmy-Nominated Actor Gregory Itzin Dies

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – An actor best known for his role as the villainous President in the hit TV show “24” has died. Gregory Itzin was nominated for an Emmy twice for his role as President Charles Logan. Itzin appeared in many other TV shows throughout his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Laist.com

9 Iconic Eateries And Watering Holes In The South Bay

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Corned beef and cabbage spaghetti, braised...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dodgers celebrate Filipino Heritage Night as Saweetie throws out first pitch

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie threw out the first pitch during the Dodgers Filipino Heritage Night. Her mother is of Filipina and Chinese descent. The rapper is also half African American and has been an advocate for the Asian American community, including hosting business workshops for Asian entrepreneurs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
474
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy