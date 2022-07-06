ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PMQs today: When will Boris Johnson face the Commons and how can I watch it?

By Joe Sommerlad
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson faces a potentially nightmarish session of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday after a dramatic evening of resignations on Tuesday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid both stepped down saying they had lost confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership after it emerged that he had not been honest about his decision-making in hiring Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

The latter’s resignation from that role last Thursday after admitting to drunkenly groping two male colleagues at private member’s club in central London prompted a slew of allegations about his conduct, which appears to have been an open secret in Westminster.

Mr Johnson’s belated admission that he had been briefed on the accusations against Mr Pincher, despite previously saying he had not known about the “specific” allegations against him – his hand apparently forced by an intervention from former senior civil servant Lord McDonald – was apparently too much for Mr Sunak and Mr Javid.

Having been forced to defend the PM over a slew of scandals since last autumn, from Owen Paterson to Partygate and on, they tendered their resignations and were swiftly followed by no fewer than 13 others, including Tory party vice-chair Bim Afolami , children’s minister Will Quince , solicitor-general Alex Chalk , five junior ministers and two trade envoys.

The PM moved quickly to appoint Nadim Zahawi and Steve Barclay as his new chancellor and health secretary respectively, as well as Michelle Donelan as his replacement education secretary to replace Mr Zahawi, but, despite the apparent support of the rest of his Cabinet, the damage looks mortal.

Today’s PMQ’s kicks off at 12pm in the Commons and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Parliament and covered live on The Independent website via our liveblog .

Expect Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and many others to call for Mr Johnson to finally step down and the PM to mount a spirited fightback.

Fireworks assured.

The Independent

All the Tory MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt latest to enter race for Tory leader

Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt have become the latest Tory MPs to enter the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, with both of the former health secretaries pledging to cut taxes.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and transport secretary Grant Shapps also announced bids on Saturday, with foreign secretary Liz Truss expected to formally announce her leadership campaign on Monday on a ticket of “classic Conservative principles”.Launching his campaign, chancellor Mr Zahawi pledged to lower taxes for individuals, families and business and boost defence spending, while transport secretary Mr Shapps promised to end a period of “tactical government by an...
POLITICS
Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘lobbied for City Hall job for young woman while they were in a relationship’

Boris Johnson is facing an accusation that he lobbied to get a young woman a job at City Hall while they were having a sexual relationship.The woman has claimed that Mr Johnson abused his power when he was London mayor to have a relationship with her.The prime minister allegedly secured an interview for the young Tory activist in 2008 just weeks after meeting her and bringing her back to his parliamentary office, the Sunday Times has reported.However, Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse turned her down for the role because he felt that she and Mr Johnson had become too...
JOBS
The Independent

Grant Shapps unveils bid to become Conservative leader with swipe at ‘plotting’ rivals

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has launched his Conservative Party leadership bid with a swipe at his political rivals over their disloyalty to Boris Johnson. Mr Shapps said his main aim was to rebuild the economy so it was the biggest in Europe by 2050 and tackle the country’s cost of living crisis. He ruled out a general election and said he would produce an emergency budget, instructing his chancellor to cut personal tax for the most vulnerable and giving state support to firms with high levels of energy consumption, as reported by The Sunday Times.The 53-year-old, who is the MP...
POLITICS
Bernie Ecclestone finally apologises for saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has finally apologised for saying Vladimir Putin was a “first class person” and that he would “take a bullet” for him.The former Formula One boss faced a backlash after making the comments during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month.When asked whether he still stood by his friend Mr Putin, the 91 year-old said: “I would still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but I would still take a bullet.”He also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February was “not intentional” and implied the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, could have...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

A funny old game: Euro 2022 fans mull next prime minister – and aren’t impressed by the options

Football and politics. One’s an overhyped game filled with preening prima donnas, petty rivalries and players who rarely let loyalty to the team stand in the way of personal ambition. And – you’re ahead of me, aren’t you? – football’s not much better.This week, two big stories have dominated the news: the resignation of Boris Johnson, and England beating Austria in the opening game of Euro 2022.What better way to mark the dovetailing of these two moments of national import than by going to a Euro 2022 fan park and asking supporters there: who should be our next prime minister?Might...
SOCCER
The Independent

Knives out as Tory leadership teams ‘create dirty dossiers on rivals’

Tory leadership campaign teams are reportedly drawing up dossiers full of compromising allegations against rival candidates and their aides.With Boris Johnson forced from office by a seemingly endless saga of incidents casting doubt over his personal integrity, one senior Tory MP has warned “scandal now has a currency in the forthcoming leadership elections”.As a result, at least two rival campaign teams are claimed to have handed the Labour Party digital dossiers packed with allegations against their potential opponents, according to the Sunday Times – with even candidates’ staffers supposedly targeted.The dossiers are claimed to include allegations about extramarital affairs...
ELECTIONS
Politics
Country
U.K.
Hunt and Javid pledge to slash taxes in separate Tory leadership bids

Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.It comes after two serving Cabinet ministers, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job in the space of an hour.Declaring their candidacies in The Telegraph, Mr Hunt and Mr Javid both said they would not only scrap the former chancellor’s plans to raise corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April, but reduce the rate to 15%.Mr Zahawi, Rishi Sunak’s successor, had said earlier this week that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zahawi pledges tax cuts and ‘best education possible’ as Tory leader

Nadhim Zahawi has set out a Tory leadership bid rooted in lower taxes and a “great education” for all, promising to “steady the ship” and “stabilise the economy”.The newly-appointed Chancellor argued Britons must be trusted “to do what is best for themselves”, as he warned the country had lost a sense of “boundless optimism and opportunity” that he traced back to Margaret Thatcher’s tenure.On Saturday, the former education secretary became the third serving Government minister to kick off their campaign for the top job, after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Attorney General Suella Braverman announced their intentions to run.Born in...
WORLD
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat highlights back story in military in pitch for top job

Conservative backbencher Tom Tugendhat has pointed to his experience in the military and special forces while selling himself as the country’s next prime minister. “I’m used to friendly fire,” the MP for Tonbridge and Malling said, recounting a near-death experience in Iraq in which a British helicopter mistakenly fired on him.
WORLD
The Independent

What the papers say – July 10

The Tory race and Boris Johnson’s demise continue to consume the front pages. The Daily Telegraph leads on Sajid Javid’s and Jeremy Hunt’s promises to cut taxes, while The Sunday Times says the Tories are tearing themselves apart over the policies. The Observer reports a “bitter” Boris...
POLITICS
The Independent

