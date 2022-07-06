ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Warns Philippine Ships 'Making Trouble' as Island Dispute Escalates

By John Feng
 3 days ago

Chinese government vessels have for the first time made direct threats against a Manila-held outpost in disputed waters in the South China Sea, according to a report out of the Philippines this week.

The latest saga in the decades-long standoff over Second Thomas Shoal—known as Ayungin in the Philippines and Ren'ai Jiao in China—happened as Philippine boats attempted to resupply a contingent of marines in the Spratly Islands in June, the Philippine Daily Inquirer said in a July 4 report.

During a June 21 rotation and resupply mission, China Coast Guard ships No. 4302 and No. 5304 tailed wooden boats headed for BRP Sierra Madre, a former U.S. Navy landing ship that the Philippine Navy deliberately ran aground near the shoal in 1999 to serve as an outpost. The shoal is about 105 nautical miles off Palawan in the West Philippine Sea—Manila's term for the eastern portion of the South China Sea that falls within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWszj_0gWDvmhN00
A China Coast Guard ship, top, intercepts a Philippine supply boat during an attempt to resupply a Philippine-controlled outpost at Second Thomas Shoal, a remote South China Sea reef in the Spratly Islands claimed by both countries, on March 29, 2014. Chinese coast guard vessels issued direct warnings during a similar resupply run as part of the ongoing territorial dispute, on June 21, 2022. JAY DIRECTO/AFP via Getty Images

The Spratly Islands are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, China, and the Philippines, but it's Beijing and Manila that have wrestled for control over Second Thomas Shoal in the last decades. The Sierra Madre represents ongoing Philippine attempts to assert sovereignty and control over the shoal. It doesn't move; the marines stationed on board are routinely rotated off the vessel, which is resupplied with small boats in order to cool tensions with China.

According to the Inquirer, Chinese vessels that operate regularly in the area, which Beijing claims in its entirety, generally don't obstruct the resupply of rations. However, they protest the delivery of construction materials that could be used to repair and fortify the rusting warship.

The crew of Sierra Madre was told to "seriously consider the solemn stand of the Chinese government," during its latest supply mission, the newspaper said.

"If you insist on making trouble [in] your own way, you will take responsibility for all these consequences arising therefore," China Coast Guard ship No. 5304 warned over the radio, in a move one Philippine Marine described as "bullying."

As China's hard power grows in the air and sea, managing overlapping disputes in the South China Sea has become a pressing issue for littoral states like the Philippines, which like many neighbors count China as its most important trading partner. During their 2012 clash over Scarborough Shoal, now under Chinese control, Beijing imposed indirect economic sanctions on Philippine exports.

Beijing asserts sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea via its "nine-dash line," despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration's rejection of these claims in 2016 in the outcome of Philippines v. China—a verdict Manila is finding almost impossible to enforce.

In 2021, disputes over Second Thomas Shoal saw Chinese vessels accused of firing water cannons on Philippine supply boats. The incident triggered reminders out of Manila and Washington about the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, which covers attacks on the Philippine military in the South China Sea.

On June 28, the Philippines' then-outgoing Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the supply runs would continue despite Chinese protests.

"We have been resupplying that detachment for the past 20 years. Our people need to repair their living quarters," he said. "[China has] a lot of conditions...But we will continue to resupply the Sierra Madre. We will not stop."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AchCh_0gWDvmhN00
Philippine Navy landing ship BRP Sierra Madre at Second Thomas Shoal, a remote South China Sea reef in the Spratly Islands claimed by the Philippines, China and others, on March 29, 2014. Chinese coast guard vessels issued warnings to the Sierra Madre as it was being resupplied on June 21, 2022. JAY DIRECTO/AFP via Getty Images

Beijing claims indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea and argues its vessels have a right to enforce controls around Second Thomas Shoal and other maritime zones.

Major Western governments—most recently the Group of Seven—rely on unimpeded trade routes in the South China Sea to sustain their economies. They support Manila's position and find Beijing's claims inconsistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS.

In the leaders' joint statement released last week, the G7 said: "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion that increase tensions."

"We stress that there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea. In this regard, we urge China to fully comply with the arbitral award of 12 July 2016 and to respect navigational rights and freedoms enshrined in UNCLOS," the statement said.

Comments / 40

SPECs7
3d ago

That shoal is where a Philippine ship was intentionally marooned by the Philippines 20 years ago to mark its territory as its within the Philippines exclusive economic zone and where Philippine Marines are stationed 24/7 365 days a year , that's still an active commissioned Philippine Navy vessel is now very rusty and in need of repair. China is protesting its repair and trying to prevent resupply ships from doing their job and bring in repair materials. They are probably thinking that if this ship called the Sierra Madre falls apart that the Philippine Marines will leave their post and China would swoop in and build more artificial bases. They are also afraid to attack this Sierra Madre navy vessel because it would trigger the Mutual Defense treaty between the US and the Philippines. That would then compel the US to come to the aid of the Philippines against any Chinese attack. Yes then in that event it's going to be War.

Reply(11)
10
Minion's Sidekick
3d ago

Reopen a base to house US Navy forces and China will think long & hard before harrassing Philippines boats. Just a suggestion....

Reply(4)
14
John Skuba
3d ago

The Philippines are being educated by China. They have learned what will be the price of the trinkets that they have accepted from this double talking and back stabbing nation. The inducements for doing any business with Communist China is the loss of economic wealth and security. As beads and mirrors were used by Europe to bribe the Indians, so does the Communist uses these strategies to take away a sovereign countries rights and freedom. The Philippines are getting to know the heart of their trading master.

Reply
7
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
