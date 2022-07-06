ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House-Sized Asteroid Set to Have Extreme Near-Miss With Earth Today

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The space rock was only discovered on Monday this week, when scientists realized it would skim past our planet at over 25,000 miles per...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 47

Ellen Marie Conner
3d ago

Ask yourself WHY....why are they barraging us with these constant articles about things from space coming at us? Personally, I think they are priming us for something else.

Reply(6)
10
Limae
3d ago

am I the only one that finds it strange that i have read about more asteroid "near misses" in the last few months than I have in my entire life? or any other Space phenomenon for that matter

Reply
3
