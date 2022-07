This month the Dexter Community Players celebrate a 40th-anniversary milestone with the production of the classic Disney tale, Mary Poppins, played by local Brynn Arnall. Catching up with DCP board member Abby Briggs, she mentions “this will be the largest show our group has produced, especially on the technical side,” adding, “we have Mary Poppins flying and a few other tricks for the audience this year.”

