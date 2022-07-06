ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

TCAP: Results show improvements and gains for Memphis-Shelby County Schools

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Results of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) are in from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

Data shows Memphis-Shelby County Schools is trending up, an improvement over last year’s 11% success rate.

The results were released early Wednesday morning.

The results include both Fall 2021 end-of-course exams as well as Spring 2022 exams in English language arts (ELA), mathematics, science, and social studies.

According to a release from MSCS, students made gains in every grade and nearly every subject on the 2021-22 TCAP exam.

“I am thrilled that our elementary and middle school reading scores have returned to pre-pandemic levels and our high school reading scores have surpassed them,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “We are trending in the right direction, but we know we have more work to do. We are encouraged, not satisfied.”

For English, 22% of students met or exceeded goals, up from last year’s 14%.

13% of students met or exceeded in math, up from last year’s 7%, data showed.

MSCS officials will host a press conference later in the morning to discuss the results.

“Tennessee’s 2021-22 district-level TCAP results demonstrate the incredible efforts made by districts, educators, and students to demonstrate strong academic growth over the past school year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Using this data to signify the collective focus on strategic initiatives and investments across the state, we must continue accelerating academic achievement in public education to provide the best for all students in Tennessee for years to come.”

Last year’s success rate fell well below the state’s overall average of 28%.

About one in every 10 students in MSCS was considered ‘on track’ or had ‘mastered’ what they were supposed to learn.

Only one other school district in Shelby County fell below the state average last year: Millington, at 14%.

The dismal numbers came during the COVID-19 pandemic, while many students were learning from home or doing hybrid learning.

Now, MSCS students are back in the classrooms but also facing staffing shortages.

MSCS’ success rate still falls below the Tennessee state average.

See the full state results here.

