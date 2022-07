Three schools in Flagler County received an "A" grade for the 2021-2022 school year: Old Kings Elementary, Belle Terre Elementary and Indian Trails Middle School. The Florida Department of Education released the latest school grades on Thursday, July 7, stating in a news release that the schools statewide "exceeded expectations" in the 2021-2022 academic year, which marks the first full school grade data release since 2019. Grades were not assessed for the 2019-2020 year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and schools were given the choice to opt-in to be graded for 2020-2021.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO