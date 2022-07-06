ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Voter registration deadline hits for Missouri’s upcoming primary election

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missourians looking to vote in the upcoming August 2 primary election must be registered to vote by Wednesday.

Those looking to register must be at least 17 and a half years old, a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident.

Residents may register to vote either in person, or online at places such as the Secretary of State's website , or the Boone County Clerk's website .

Those registering to vote for the first time in Boone County, will need to show an ID which can also either be done in person, or by emailing clerk@boonecountymo.org . First time voters will also have the option to show an ID at the polls.

First time voters in Boone County will need to show an ID. A new Missouri law requiring all residents to show ID at the polls will not go into place until after the August primary.

With the deadline being Wednesday, all voter registrations turned in by mail, must be postmarked no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

This comes as multiple crowded elections are set to be voted on in August.

Senator Roy Blunt is leaving his U.S. Senate seat after serving on the senate since 2011. The crowded field looking to replace Senator Blunt includes Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Governor Eric Greitens and District 4 Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

With Hartzler running for U.S. Senate, her District 4 seat will also be up for grabs in the August primary.

Candidates looking to replace Hartzler include seven Republicans, one Democrat and one Libertarian.

