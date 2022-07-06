ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

One woman dead another recovering after being shot on July 4

By Austin York
 3 days ago

One woman is dead and her sister is recovering after they were shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4.

At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds.

Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.

Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.

Hillary was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive.

Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.

