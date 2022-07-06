ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas got more than 200 calls to 911 about grass fires, mostly from fireworks

By Steven Pickering
 3 days ago

Dallas got more than 200 calls to 911 about grass fires over the holiday weekend, according to officials.

July 4th was a very busy day for Dallas firefighters. 258 calls came in to 911 about grass fires in Dallas on Independence Day. Last year on the holiday that number was 16.

Firefighters also got 14 calls about buildings on fire this year compared to just two last year. They say this year, four of those structure fires were caused by fireworks.

Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue say the hot, dry conditions across north Texas played a major role in the increased number of fires this year - but they'll also look at the data to see if there were any other factors.

